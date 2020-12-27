For six seasons, fans immersed themselves in the lives of Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, Charlotte York, and Samantha Jones. While the main characters drew fans to Sex and the City, the secondary characters and one-off encounters helped enhance the series. That doesn’t mean every side character was beloved. Most fans agree that many of the girls’ boyfriends were horrible, but do you remember the show’s ultimate mean girl? She only appeared for a single episode, but she left a lasting impression.

Carrie Bradshaw had plenty of friends, but very few enemies

Carrie wasn’t always lucky in love, but she had plenty of fulfilling friendships. Aside from her core group of girlfriends, she also had Stanford Blatch and a bevy of ladies and gentlemen that she knew casually, like Susan Sharon, Amalita, Laney, and Skipper Johnson. What Carrie didn’t seem to have was a ton of enemies.

In fact, during the show’s six-season run, there were only a few women that Carrie seemed to despise. Two of those ladies were attached, in some way, to men she used to date. Carrie had seriously hard feelings about Natasha, the woman Mr. Big dated and married after his second relationship with Carrie. She also couldn’t stand Nina Katz, the woman Aidan Shaw reportedly dated after he and Carrie ended their engagement in season 4.

Carrie really had no reason to hate Natasha

Carrie’s distaste for Natasha had almost nothing to do with Natasha. Rather, Carrie hated Natasha for everything she stood for. The tall, brunette beauty was several years younger than Carrie and had managed to do what was previously considered impossible. She managed to get Mr. Big to propose, something Carrie couldn’t even fathom. In the two years Carrie and Big knew each other, Carrie couldn’t even get Mr. Big to give her a key to his apartment.

Natasha, on the other hand, had every reason to hate Carrie. Not only did Carrie have an affair with her husband, but she did so in the home they shared. She also bolted when confronted and then spent months tracking Natasha down so she could “apologize.” The act of apologizing was more to make Carrie feel better than to give Natasha closure.

Nina Katz, however, may have been the ultimate mean girl

While Carrie had absolutely no reason to hate Natasha, she certainly had a reason to have negative feelings about Nina Katz. Nina and Carrie had no affiliation before Nina dated Aidan. Still, Nina didn’t mind judging Carrie for a relationship that was flawed from both sides.

Nina’s “face” was a clear judgment of Carrie’s character, when she only knew Aidan’s biased version of events. While many fans adore Aidan, there are reasons to believe that she was just as toxic for Carrie as Carrie was for him. EveryOutfitonSATC has pointed out exactly what made Aidan particularly awful for someone like Carrie. Nina’s behavior and her penchant for gossiping made her the show’s ultimate mean girl, even though she only appeared in one episode.