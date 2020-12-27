Disney+ exclusive The Mandalorian was 2020’s most pirated TV show

People really didn’t want to pay to watch The Mandalorian and baby Yoda in 2020.
Every year, Torrentfreak, a blog that focuses on news surrounding piracy and torrents, ranks the most frequently pirated television shows of the year. While Game of Thrones usually tops the list, this year was a little different given the series is over.
This year’s most pirated TV show was Disney+ exclusive The Mandalorian, an increase from the third-place slot it secured last year.
The second most pirated television show was Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys, followed by HBO’s Westworld.
What’s most notable about these three shows is that they’re exclusive to different streaming services. For example, you need Disney+ to watch The Mandalorian, which costs $8.99 per month in Canada, and to watch The Boys, you need an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $79 per year. Westworld, on the other hand, costs $19.98 per month to watch since it requires a base Crave subscription ($9.99 per month) along with HBO (an additional $9.99 per month).
It’s likely the fact that these three popular TV shows are available on different platforms played at least some role in how often they were pirated.
Other notable shows included in Torrentfreak’s list are Star Trek: Picard, Outsider and because of course, Rick and Morty.
Check Torrentfreak’s full list of 2020’s most pirated TV shows below:
- 1. The Mandalorian
- 2. The Boys
- 3. Westworld
- 4. Vikings
- 5. Star Trek: Picard
- 6. Rick and Morty
- 7. The Walking Dead
- 8. The Outsider
- 9. Arrow
- 10. The Flash
Source: Torrentfreak