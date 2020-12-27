Disgraced Lori Loughlin Is Reminding Everyone Of Her Faith While In Prison

Lori Loughlin is desperately leaning on her faith in order to help her get through her last week in prison. The disgraced television star is almost done with her two-month prison sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal.

She is currently serving her time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif. and is expected to be released before New Year’s Eve.

Lori and her husband Massimo Giannulli were caught in a massive college bribe scandal in which the couple paid a heap of money to get their daughters admitted into the University of Southern California. Here’s what you need to know.

Lori Loughlin Is Reminding Everyone Of Her Faith While In Prison

According to Us Weekly, one source close to the situation says that Lori is doing something that she didn’t do before the college admissions scandal broke, and that’s listen to what Jesus would do and say in her situation.

Yet it seems like she’s trying to make up for lost time as the tipster says that Lori is leaning heavily on her faith in order to help get her though her darkest days yet.

The insider said, “She prays day and night. Her faith has gotten her through it. In her free time she’s reading books. She can’t wait to be home with her girls.”

Meanwhile, a separate source says that Lori’s daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli are hoping to repair their relationship with their mother once she gets out of jail.

“Olivia and Bella have gotten closer through this difficult transition,” the source tells ET.

“The family has all admitted internally, and now publicly — with Olivia speaking out on Red Table Talk — that they were absolutely in the wrong. The whole situation ended up being more horrifying than they could have ever anticipated. They are so remorseful and are determined to make things right.”

The source goes on to say that there was a huge strain on the girls’ relationship with their mother but slowly but surely they are working on making things better.

“There was a point in time that they weren’t speaking to their parents at all, but things have gotten to a more peaceful place over time,” the source says. “Lori and Massimo want their children to live happily and the whole family wants to put this behind them and do their best to move on, grow and succeed together and individually. They are hopeful that people, brands, companies, friends and family don’t judge them or their children as a result of their mistakes.”

