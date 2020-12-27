Demi Moore Reveals Which Male Co-Star Didn’t Deserve To Earn More Money Than Her

At one point, Demi Moore was the highest-paid actress in Hollywood. Yet despite her achievements, she was still getting paid significantly less than a good portion of her male co-stars. And in an interview with James Corden, Moore revealed which male co-star of hers made more money than she did (but didn’t deserve to.)

Demi Moore | Eric CATARINA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

How did Demi Moore become famous?

Moore is best known for her roles in Ghost, About Last Night, and St. Elmo’s Fire. She is an essential member of the ’80s Brat Pack and has worked incredibly hard to become the sensation that she is today. But how did Moore find her claim to fame?

When she was just a teen, Moore worked as an actor on the show General Hospital. Yet everything changed for the hazel-eyed starlet once she came into contact with Joel Schumacher. At the age of 21, the late director cast her in St. Elmo’s Fire, where she played the role of Jules. Perhaps the most memorable character of the film, Moore gives an unforgettable performance in the ’80s classic that eventually led to her stardom.

Soon, she would go on to star in several other breakout roles, including About Last Night, Blame It On Rio, and No Small Affair.

Demi Moore reveals which male co-star didn’t deserve to earn more than her

RELATED: Why Demi Moore Is ‘Proud’ of Her Divorce From Bruce Willis

In an interview with James Corden, the talk show host asks Moore which male co-star earned more money than her (but didn’t deserve to.)

“Where do I start the list?” Moore jokes in response. “I don’t know if I can say he didn’t deserve it. That’s not necessarily up to me to say,” she began. “I’d say, Bruce Willis.”

Willis and Moore starred alongside each other in the 1991 movie Mortal Thoughts.

Her answer is hilarious, considering Willis and Moore had been married for over a decade and raised three children together.

In a 1991 interview with Vanity Fair, the actor revealed why Willis was the perfect man for her.

“Most men, I found, played games, like ‘I’m not going to let you know I like you, babe,’” she told the magazine. “But he was straight out about who he was. I needed to be loved and embraced. Bruce wanted to nurture me as much as I wanted to nurture him.”

Moore continues, saying Willis was willing to wait for her. “When I pushed him away, he said, ‘O.K., I’ll wait.’ I thought, Wow. This is a really different kind of person I’m dealing with.”

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are still best friends to this day

Although Moore and Willis eventually got divorced due to a number of reasons, they are still very close. In fact, according to People Magazine, they remain best friends to this day.

“Demi and Bruce have been best friends for years. They are very close,” a source told People.

They even quarantined together with their three daughters, Tallulah, Scout, and Rumer. Who says that exes can’t be best friends?