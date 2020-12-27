Demi Lovato Celebrated Stretch Marks With Glitter

“I used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn’t real.”
Over the weekend, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer posted a powerful message on Instagram – where she shared an image of her stretch marks covered in glitter paint.
“I used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn’t real,” she wrote in the caption. “That everyone was faking or secretly relapsing behind closed doors. ‘Surely she throws up here and there,’ ‘she can’t POSSIBLY accept her cellulite’…Those were just a few of the things that I used to tell myself growing up.”
“I’m so grateful that I can honestly say, for the first time in my life, my dietitian looked at me and said, ‘This is what eating disorder recovery looks like,'” she continued.
She explained that the glitter photo shoot came about when she wanted to celebrate her stretch marks, “Instead of being ashamed of them.”
“I started wearing actual glitter paint on my stretch marks to celebrate my body and all of its features (whether society views them as good OR bad). My stretch marks aren’t going away, so might as well throw a lil’ glitter on em’ – amiright?”
The 28-year-old also shared some encouraging words for people who’ve gone through similar experiences.
“Let this be a reminder to anyone who doesn’t think it’s possible: IT ACTUALLY IS. YOU CAN DO IT. I BELIEVE IN YOU.”
“This year was tough…Be gentle on yourself if you slip up and remember to get right back on track because you’re WORTH THE MIRACLE OF RECOVERY 💖 I LOVE YOU,” she concluded.
Thank you, Demi, for sharing your story and hopefully inspiring others! What a queen!!
