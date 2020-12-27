Daughter’s heartbreaking plea as mum dies after 50 people catch coronavirus at wedding

A mum died from coronavirus just weeks after going to a 100-guest wedding where half of the attendees also caught the killer bug.

Joginder Kaur felt ‘pressured’ to attend the massive ceremony despite UK government restrictions only allowing 30 people in mid-September.

The 67-year-old became desperately ill and lost her fight for life in hospital just six weeks after the lavish bash in Derby.







(Image: Handout)



At least 50 others were also infected with the virus after guests travelled from as far afield as Liverpool, London and Essex.

Her grieving daughter Dalvinder Kaur-Kelly has now urged others to follow coronavirus rules ahead of any New Year celebrations, the Mirror reports.

The 44-year-old said: “My mum should still be here, but she felt pressured to go. If you are worried, don’t keep quiet – speak up.

“It is so senseless. My mother went from the wedding to being admitted to hospital in less than 10 days.

“A few weeks later we were arranging her funeral. Covid is destroying lives. I wish people would think about what they are doing.”

The wedding took place in Derby on September 19 – restrictions then meant up to 30 people could attend.

After the ceremony Joginder went to the reception 35 miles away in Walsall.

Joginder tested positive on September and was admitted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, four days later but died on October 30.

Dalvinder added: “I just want to tell people not to go to huge gatherings.

“There is a vaccine on its way, so make sure your loved ones are here to celebrate next Christmas and New Year.”

She blasted confusing coronavirus virus advice and offers of “false hope” over vaccines.

“We seem to have lost that community spirit from the first wave when everyone was working together,” she said.

“The messages from the Government have been adding to the confusion and now they’re saying it’ll be back to normal by Easter.

“No it won’t. Coronavirus will still be here.

“People will still need to be careful and patient, wait for the vaccine to be rolled out to everyone then let’s have a real celebration next Christmas.”

The family is now fundraising for the hospital’s critical care unit for desperately fought to save their mum’s life.

Dalvinder added: “In her final days my mum was cared for by amazing doctors and nursing staff. I will forever be grateful to them for their kindness to her.

“My last conversation with her was in a Zoom call. We were able to tell her we loved her and she said she loved us too.”

To donate, please click here.