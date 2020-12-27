Crypto Twitter is celebrating Christmas with a new Bitcoin milestone By Cointelegraph

Crypto Twitter is celebrating Christmas with a new Bitcoin milestone
Crypto Twitter rang in the Christmas cheer with a new all-time high for (BTC), culminating a tremendous year for the digital asset.
The Bitcoin price peaked at $24,661.76 on Bitstamp, surpassing the previous record set last week. The altcoin market also rebounded, with (ETH), (LTC) and posting impressive rallies.
