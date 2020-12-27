Coronavirus vaccine rollout in Australia has just one hurdle left to clear

The rollout of the coronavirus vaccine has just one hurdle left to clear, after Australia’s federal government locked in a final deal with pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

It’s now up to regulators to green-light the jab, before millions of doses can reach Australians.

“The good news is that millions of doses are being distributed,” Australian National University infectious diseases expert Professor Peter Collignon told .

As mass vaccination starts across the European Union, the Federal Government has been keeping a close eye on Britain.

“The work that’s being done in the UK will give Australia and the world very important data, very important lessons both on the rollout and the efficacy of this particular vaccine,” Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

Professor Collignon said Australia has a big advantage.

“We’ve got a bit of up our sleeve to see what happens,” he said.

It’s been revealed that a final agreement between the Australian government and pharmaceutical giant Pfizer was inked on Christmas Eve, providing details on vaccine delivery, preparation and how to administer the jab.

If the vaccine is then approved by Australian regulators, 10 million doses will be available for a March rollout.

Experts say a plan to get the vaccine out of the lab and into the real world is an important step.

“Not only having a vaccine that works but to make sure when you give it to people it’s given safely,” Professor Collignon said.

The Pfizer supplies will cover five million Australians — two doses are needed for each person.

The government has said health and aged care workers and the elderly will be first in line. Younger, healthier Australians will have to wait until later next year.

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800 512 348