Coronavirus vaccine plans for Australia ahead of schedule Greg Hunt says

Australia’s plans for a coronavirus vaccine are ahead of schedule, with public distribution expected to begin as early as March.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said while progression of the vaccine was well underway, the government’s approach was to “under-promise and over-deliver” so March would be the earliest it would be available to the public.

“Our vaccine program is on track and ahead of schedule,” Mr Hunt said.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said progression of the vaccine was well underway. ()

Mr Hunt said he spoke with the local head of AstraZeneca recently and confirmed the Australian Government’s supplies of the vaccine should complete final assessment from the Therapeutic Goods Administration in coming weeks and Australians should be fully vaccinated by October 2021.

“We’re expecting final data for consideration in late January, early February from AstraZeneca,” Mr Hunt said.

He also said the government has finalised its contract with Pfizer and expects its assessment to be completed at the end of next month.

“I think the latest advice will be very good news for Australians. Pfizer is progressing well, Oxford is progressing well,” he said.

A researcher in a laboratory at the Jenner Institute in Oxford, England, works on the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. (AP)

Mr Hunt commended Sydneysiders on how many people got tested during the recent Northern Beaches outbreak with an estimated 200,000 tests conducted in past five days.

“If you can be tested it might be an inconvenience, but it could protect your life and others,” he said.