Cleveland Browns vs New York Jets: How to Watch this NFL Week 16 game live online

Only the New York Jets can make a win feel like a loss. After going 0-13 through most of the season, the team finally mustered up enough defense to stop the LA Rams and the Jets got their first win of the season last week. However, that win could potentially take them out of the running to draft Trevor Lawrence in the first round. This is why that win sorta feels like a loss.

Jets fans can finally sigh some relief, as they won’t enter the record books for losing every single game this season. Moving ahead, an excited and rejuvenated (1-13) Jets welcome the Cleveland Browns (10-4) this week with some big playoff implications.

Baker Mayfield and the Browns have another 10-win season, something that Browns fans will surely appreciate after the last decade or so of losing. If the Browns can beat the red-hot Jets, they’ll mostly control their own destiny on the way to the playoffs. Simply needing to see the Colts, Dolphins, Titans, Ravens, or a few other teams lose any of the next two weeks, and they’re instantly in the postseason.

The Browns look to beat both New York teams in back-to-back weeks, after taking down the NY Giants last week. Honestly, though, while the Jets finally got their first victory, don’t expect to see very many, if any more at all, the remainder of the season. Baker and the Browns pull off an easy win, and here’s how to watch it live from anywhere.

Cleveland Browns vs New York Jets: Where and when?

You can expect a cold and breezy game when the Browns head to MetLife Stadium at 1pm ET / 10am PT on CBS. That’s the late window for those in the UK.

How to Watch Cleveland Browns vs New York Jets online from outside your country

