Citing environmental concerns Xiaomi CEO says its flagship Mi 11 phone will not come with a charger in the box; Xiaomi mocked Apple earlier over the same issue (Kim Lyons/The Verge)

Citing environmental concerns Xiaomi CEO says its flagship Mi 11 phone will not come with a charger in the box; Xiaomi mocked Apple earlier over the same issue — Xiaomi’s CEO confirmed the decision on social media site Weibo,nbsp; — Lei Jun, the CEO of Chinese phone maker Xiaomi …
