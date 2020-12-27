Citing environmental concerns Xiaomi CEO says its flagship Mi 11 phone will not come with a charger in the box; Xiaomi mocked Apple earlier over the same issue (Kim Lyons/The Verge)

Kim Lyons / The Verge:

Citing environmental concerns Xiaomi CEO says its flagship Mi 11 phone will not come with a charger in the box; Xiaomi mocked Apple earlier over the same issue  —  Xiaomi’s CEO confirmed the decision on social media site Weibo,nbsp; —  Lei Jun, the CEO of Chinese phone maker Xiaomi …

