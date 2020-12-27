Cheetahs’ first half blitz secures win over Sharks

Cheetahs centre Frans Steyn during the Super Rugby Unlocked match against the Pumas in Bloemfontein on 10 October 2020.

The Cheetahs have proved far too strong for the Sharks in a Currie Cup clash in Bloemfontein on Sunday, running out 37-10 winners.

The home side, who led 27-10 at half-, outscored their opponents by 4 tries to 1 with Nico Wegner, Marnus van der Merwe and Rhyno Smith crossing the whitewash in the first 40 minutes.

Frans Steyn added three conversions along with two first half penalties.

For the Sharks, Yaw Penxe scored a try early in the first half with Curwin Bosch converting as well as kicking a penalty.

Steyn added a further penalty in the second half and a converted try from Boan Venter on full gave the Cheetahs a bonus point win.

Scorers

Cheetahs

Tries: Nico Wegner, Marnus van der Merwe, Rhyno Smith, Boan Venter

Conversions: Frans Steyn (4)

Penalties: Steyn (3)

Sharks

Tries: Yaw Penxe

Conversion: Curwin Bosch

Penalty: Bosch

Teams

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 William Small-Smith, 13 Dries Swanepoel, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Reinhardt Fortuin, 9 Ruben de Haas, 8 Jeandré Rudolph, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Andisa Ntsila, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Carl Wegner (captain), 3 Khutha Mchunu, 2 Marnus van der Merwe, 1 Boan Venter

Substitutes: 16 Louis van der Westhuizen, 17 Cameron Dawson, 18 Conraad van Vuuren, 19 Victor Sekekete, 20 George Cronje, 21 Tian Meyer, 22 Howard Mnisi, 23 Rhyno Smith

Sharks

15 Manie Libbok, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Yaw Penxe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Dylan Richardson, 5 Aston Fortuin, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Fezokuhle Mbatha, 17 Khwezi Mona, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Werner Kok, 23 Aphelele Fassi