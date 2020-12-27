Characters With Minimal Screen Time Who Made An Impact

1.

Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street:


New Line Cinema

Freddy Kruger only had about seven minutes of screen time in the very film that solidified his place as one of the most prolific horror villains in film history.

—adamjunrein

2.

William Hurt as Richie Cusack in A History of Violence:


New Line Cinema

Richie Cusack only had about eight minutes of screen time in the film, and Richie Cusack was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

—nicholashunter

3.

David Prowse — and James Earl Jones’ voice — as Darth Vader in Star Wars:


LucasFilm / Walt Disney Studios

4.

Aaron Tveit as Enjolras in Les Misérables:


Warner Bros.

Enjolras only had about 10 minutes of screen time during the film — which included singing one of the most recognized songs in the musical, “ABC Café / Red & Black.”

—foxja2005

5.

Jonathan Groff as King George III in Hamilton:


Disney+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

King George III only had about five minutes of screen time during the stage production on Disney+, and Jonathan Groff was nominated for a Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

—stephlhulme

6.

Matthew McConaughey as Mark Hanna in The Wolf of Wall Street:

7.

Drew Barrymore as Casey Becker in Scream:


Dimension Films

Casey only had about 15 minutes of screen time in the film — the first 15, mind you — and, to this day, Drew Barrymore is recognized as one of the top scream queens in the genre.

—anastar79

8.

Cillian Murphy as Dr. Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow in Batman Begins:

9.

Stanley Tucci as Caesar Flickerman in The Hunger Games:


Lionsgate

Caesar Flickerman only had about 14 minutes of screen time across all four Hunger Games films.

—christig2

10.

Gwyneth Paltrow as Beth Emhoff in Contagion:


Warner Bros.

Beth had only a handful of minutes of screen time in the film, and yet her character’s screenshot (seen above) is synonymous with the film.

—addictivesoul

11.

Donnie Wahlberg as Vincent Grey in The Sixth Sense:


Buena Vista Pictures

Vincent Grey had only three minutes of screen time in the film, which Donnie Wahlberg lost 43 pounds for.

—m4b2f0b4d8

12.

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes in Captain America: Winter Solider:


Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

13.

Elsa Lanchester as The Monster’s bride in Bride of Frankenstein:


Universal Pictures

The Monster’s bride — despite being the titular character — only had about three minutes of screen time in the film.

—Lauren Peace-Thompson, via Facebook

14.

Allison Janney as Ms. Perky in 10 Things I Hate About You:


Touchstone Pictures

Ms. Perky was in less than 10 minutes of 10 Things I Hate About You, which left us with the iconic line, “Heinous bitch is the term used most often.” Despite being a cult fave, Allison Janney herself forgot she was in the film.

—Dana Colio, via Facebook

15.

Jack Nicholson as Colonel Nathan R. Jessup in A Few Good Men:


Columbia Pictures

Colonel Jessup was only in three scenes in the film — including his iconic courtroom scene — and Jack Nicholson was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

—Shelley Rauer, via Facebook

16.

Beatrice Straight as Louise Schumacher in Network:


United Artists

Louise only had about five minutes of screen time in the film, and Beatrice Straight took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

—Khristian Morales, via Facebook

17.

Alec Baldwin as Blake in Glengarry Glen Ross:

18.

Frances McDormand as Marge Gunderson in Fargo:


Gramercy Pictures

Marge Gunderson only had about 25 minutes of screen time, and Frances McDormand took home the Academy Award for Best Actress.

—@scottyyz, via Twitter

19.

Julia Butters as Trudi Fraser in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood:


Sony Pictures

Trudi only appeared in one scene in the film but was, objectively, everyone’s favorite part of the nearly three-hour saga.

—@serrrg_, via Twitter

20.

Queen Latifah as LaShawn the Waitress in Jungle Fever:


Universal Pictures

LaShawn only had about two minutes of screen time in the film, even though her character had a pivotal role on the two protagonists.

—@yourditarrie, via Twitter

21.

Kimberly Adair Clark as Honey in The Incredibles:


Pixar

Honey had approximately NO screen time, but her voice is heard in the beloved “Where is my super suit?” scene that gave us, “I am the greatest good you’re ever gonna get!”

—@humblenair, via Twitter

22.

Finally, this woman from A League of Their Own:


Columbia Pictures

This woman — who went uncredited in the film — had only a minute of screen time, but her presence and what it symbolized about race relations at that time left a lasting impact.

—@SistaChairman, via Twitter

TV and Movies

