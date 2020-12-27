Characters With Minimal Screen Time Who Made An Impact

Beatrice Straight won her Oscar in five minutes.
Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street:
William Hurt as Richie Cusack in A History of Violence:
David Prowse — and James Earl Jones’ voice — as Darth Vader in Star Wars:
Aaron Tveit as Enjolras in Les Misérables:
Jonathan Groff as King George III in Hamilton:
Matthew McConaughey as Mark Hanna in The Wolf of Wall Street:
Drew Barrymore as Casey Becker in Scream:
Cillian Murphy as Dr. Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow in Batman Begins:
Stanley Tucci as Caesar Flickerman in The Hunger Games:
Gwyneth Paltrow as Beth Emhoff in Contagion:
Donnie Wahlberg as Vincent Grey in The Sixth Sense:
Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes in Captain America: Winter Solider:
Elsa Lanchester as The Monster’s bride in Bride of Frankenstein:
Allison Janney as Ms. Perky in 10 Things I Hate About You:
Jack Nicholson as Colonel Nathan R. Jessup in A Few Good Men:
Beatrice Straight as Louise Schumacher in Network:
Alec Baldwin as Blake in Glengarry Glen Ross:
Frances McDormand as Marge Gunderson in Fargo:
Julia Butters as Trudi Fraser in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood:
Queen Latifah as LaShawn the Waitress in Jungle Fever:
Kimberly Adair Clark as Honey in The Incredibles:
Finally, this woman from A League of Their Own:
