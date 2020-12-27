Celebrity Tweets Of 2020

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

“2050 is as far away as 1990…”

1.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt started the year off with a frightening fact:

2.

Megan Thee Stallion rang in 2020 with Beyoncé and Blue Ivy:

3.

Rihanna started the new decade with a selfie:

4.

Ellen Pompeo replied after she was accidentally tagged in a tweet instead of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo:

5.

Ariana Grande revealed her biggest love:

6.

Frankie Muniz compared his 2002 and 2020 Golden Globes experiences:

In 2002 I was nominated for a Golden Globe. In 2020, I'm just sitting here staring in the mirror at my balding head.

7.

Naomi Osaka shared a picture of her and Serena Williams with a great caption:

8.

Brie Larson shared a hilarious video of Taika Waititi putting away his Oscar for safe keeping:

9.

Sandra Oh celebrated Parasite‘s big night at the Oscars:

10.

Seth Rogen watched Cats:

I’m pretty stoned and watching Cats. I’ve never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s happening haha.

11.

Lil Nas X hilariously revealed his Pixar-themed bed:

who want me? i make music, i be funny on twitter sometimes, and i have a lightning mcqueen twin bed.

12.

Anna Paquin met Billie Eilish:

13.

And so did J.Lo and her daughter, Emme:

14.

Lewis Capaldi made a decision:

15.

Shania Twain was actually kinda impressed by this tweet:

16.

Demi Lovato tried to manifest a Super Bowl performance in her future:

17.

Chrissy Teigen was gifted some leggings:

18.

Sisqo laughed at a tweet about “The Thong Song”:

19.

Dan Levy shared one of his best Schitt’s Creek facial expressions:

This face better win me an Emmy because it’s definitely not winning me a date. https://t.co/Lz7DYifpyL

20.

Zelda Williams found some sweet pics of her and her father, Robin Williams:

21.

Vanessa Carlton had the perfect message at the start of quarantine:

22.

Bob Saget fully turned into his Full House character, Danny Tanner:

Oh. My. God. I spend my day cleaning and vacuuming and sanitizing everything in the house. I have become Danny Tanner.

23.

Kacey Musgraves remarked on the weirdness of March:

I feel like I’m somehow stuck back in that weird time period between Christmas and new year where anything goes

24.

Sean Lowe, aka former star of The Bachelor, joked about reality dating shows:

My wife has been binging Love is Blind on Netflix. I don’t get it. What kind of losers need a silly TV show to find love?

26.

Jared Leto went on a 12-day silent meditation and had no idea about the coronavirus:

Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility.

27.

Cardi B had a tweet for her haters:

My name cardiB but the haters call me cardiovascular cause I live in they hearts ♥️

28.

Lili Reinhart had questions:

I don’t understand why someone would be wearing jeans inside their home all day. Why would someone do that.

29.

James Blunt did us a favor:

During lockdown, while many other artists are doing mini-concerts from their homes, I thought I’d do you all a favour and not.

30.

Anna Kendrick was honest with herself:

I guess I’ll never be able to lie to myself again about all the shit I would do if I just had the time.

31.

Jackée Harry made me laugh and blush at the same time:

32.

Shakira took an Ancient Philosophy course:

I just graduated from my 4 week Ancient Philosophy course with the University of Pennsylvania (@Penn). I know... my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep. Thank you Plato and predecessors for all the "fun,quot; over the past month!

33.

Chance The Rapper revealed he watched scary movies the way I watch them:

Do u ever be like “damn that movie looks crazy. But its too scary.. ill just read the wikipedia.”?

34.

Taylor Swift shared some great cat content:

35.

Seth Rogen was hilariously embarrassed by his mom:

36.

Camila Mendes accused Cole Sprouse of joke theft:

37.

Ryan Reynolds answered a fan who asked if he watched his wife, Blake Lively, in Gossip Girl:

38.

Jodie Turner-Smith tweeted a tribute to her husband, Joshua Jackson:

39.

Priyanka Chopra enjoyed some pushups:

40.

Hasan Minhaj was hilariously grateful:

41.

Missy Elliott shared a quick checklist for us all:

42.

Hugh Laurie channeled House:

I can't speak for House, obviously - no one's written clever words for me to say - but I'm pretty sure he'd tell you it's not a matter of 'solving' Covid. This is an epidemic, not a diagnostic problem. We solve it together by staying apart.

43.

Brie Larson was very relatable:

45.

Lil Nas X made some points:

i guess the only one hit wonder who gotta grammy nominated platinum ep containing a platinum single, an almost 5x platinum song, &amp; a diamond single before even dropping a debut album. 😔 https://t.co/u2aeEgMzNz

46.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt cosigned this tweet about Tom actually being the villain in (500) Days of Summer:

Remember when Stanley Tucci showed us how to make a Negroni and we were like “Ok maybe we’ll get through this quarantine thing” LOL

48.

Cardi B had a question:

49.

Nick Jonas actually made it to the year 3000:

50.

Dylan O’Brien was over 2020:

51.

And so was Mindy Kaling:

52.

Zendaya shared these perfect selfies:

53.

Al Green appreciated this Walgreens edit:

55.

Simone Biles shared her take as well…

56.

…and so did Naomi Osaka:

57.

Mariah Carey was mistaken for Marie Curie:

She has 2 Nobel prizes, I have 2 Diamond albums, we're practically the same person https://t.co/ZudjSKRFht

58.

Lil Nas X was established as a Twitter personality:

59.

Patrick Wilson hilariously replied to this tweet about him:

60.

Megan Thee Stallion shared some sound advice:

It’s so easy to be a good person 🤷🏽‍♀️ you literally have to go out of your way to be evil

61.

Kumail Nanjiani continued to provide us with extremely relatable quarantine content:

I remember when I was like “I can’t believe we’ve been in quarantine for THREE WHOLE WEEKS!” That was 7 years ago.

63.

Keke Palmer tried to find her sister a job:

Somebody in Florida please give my sister a job, I’m tired of her asking me for money 🥴

64.

Chris Evans tweeted after his camera roll leaked:

65.

And his Knives Out mom, Jamie Lee Curtis, was proud:

66.

Kerry Washington had the sweetest exchange with her eighth-grade teacher:

OMG!!!! Hi 😍 Thank you for watching!!!!! And thank you for inspiring me and sooo many other students!!! https://t.co/Xf9wU6jbhI

67.

Lady Gaga dropped off her ballot in style:

68.

Mariah Carey held off on “All I Want for Christmas Is You” season:

69.

Lil Nas X decided it was time to start releasing new music:

70.

Mark Ruffalo poked fun at the fact that he spoils Marvel movies:

71.

Lil Yachty shared his favorite Spider-Man:

72.

Ronan Farrow’s mom, Mia Farrow, embarrassed him in front of The Rock:

73.

Zayn announced the birth of his daughter with Gigi Hadid:

Our baby girl is here, healthy &amp; beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, &amp; thankful for the life we will have together x

74.

Charlie Puth tweeted about The Weeknd:

75.

LeBron James welcomed Steph Curry back to the NBA after an injury:

Happy to see @StephenCurry30 back out there again! Nothing like being in your sanctuary! The game missed you. 🙏🏾👑

76.

Billy Eichner celebrated Paul Rudd’s 88th birthday:

77.

Aly & AJ revealed which one of their songs was about Joe Jonas:

78.

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak had yet another great exchange:

😊you’re mentioned in a few of them, please don’t sue me! 😛 https://t.co/hhGhZt9vE6

79.

Ariana Grande wrote about what it was like to collaborate with Lady Gaga:

one time ..... i met a woman who knew pain the same way i did... who cried as much as i did, drank as much wine as i did, ate as much pasta as i did and who’s heart was bigger than her whole body. she immediately felt like a sister to me.

80.

Lil Yachty really wanted a new Frank Ocean album:

81.

Yoko Ono wished Ringo Starr a happy birthday:

82.

Louis Tomlinson replied when Liam Payne said that he didn’t return his calls on an Instagram Live:

83.

Serena Williams showed she’s still a kid at heart:

6:39am: Olympia: momma wanna play Barbie with me Me: of course baby girl let’s do it. *gets up and plays. I’m a kid at heart.

6:39am:
Olympia: momma wanna play Barbie with me
Me: of course baby girl let’s do it.
*gets up and plays. I’m a kid at heart.

84.

Ramy Youssef hilariously showed us what happened if you lost the Emmy in 2020:

85.

Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd invented the selfie back in 1996:

86.

Roger Federer congratulated Rafael Nadal on his 20th Grand Slam title:

87.

Alexis Ohanian was tweeting about the Georgia election, but people thought it was a thirst tweet about his wife, Serena Williams:

88.

Kerry Washington shared her love for Beyoncé and Black Is King:

89.

Lil Nas X got a text back:

90.

Bette Midler turned 75:

92.

…and also for The Weeknd:

93.

Rob McElhenney made a joke when It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia was picked up through Season 18:

Sunny was originally pitched as a 36 season arc. So happy to be halfway done. https://t.co/xT7US6RPnP

94.

Rainn Wilson and Taylor Swift had an Office-themed Twitter exchange:

96.

Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn had the BEST exchange about their Scandal characters:

Is there really even a question @kerrywashington ? Not even close. FITZ! https://t.co/ziN3jhAolh

97.

Dionne Warwick thought that Billie Eilish’s full name was William Eyelash…

98.

…and explained why:

I thought her name was William Eyelash from the @nbcsnl performance. I do know her name is Billie now.

99.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade had a cute exchange:

100.

And Natasha Lyonne worried we’re all living in Russian Doll:

2020 is finally (almost) over, and we’re looking back on the year. Check out even more from the year here!

