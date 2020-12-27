Celebrity Tweets Of 2020

“2050 is as far away as 1990…”
1.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt started the year off with a frightening fact:
2.
Megan Thee Stallion rang in 2020 with Beyoncé and Blue Ivy:
3.
Rihanna started the new decade with a selfie:
4.
Ellen Pompeo replied after she was accidentally tagged in a tweet instead of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo:
5.
Ariana Grande revealed her biggest love:
6.
Frankie Muniz compared his 2002 and 2020 Golden Globes experiences:
7.
Naomi Osaka shared a picture of her and Serena Williams with a great caption:
8.
Brie Larson shared a hilarious video of Taika Waititi putting away his Oscar for safe keeping:
9.
Sandra Oh celebrated Parasite‘s big night at the Oscars:
10.
Seth Rogen watched Cats:
11.
Lil Nas X hilariously revealed his Pixar-themed bed:
12.
Anna Paquin met Billie Eilish:
13.
And so did J.Lo and her daughter, Emme:
14.
Lewis Capaldi made a decision:
15.
Shania Twain was actually kinda impressed by this tweet:
16.
Demi Lovato tried to manifest a Super Bowl performance in her future:
17.
Chrissy Teigen was gifted some leggings:
18.
Sisqo laughed at a tweet about “The Thong Song”:
19.
Dan Levy shared one of his best Schitt’s Creek facial expressions:
20.
Zelda Williams found some sweet pics of her and her father, Robin Williams:
21.
Vanessa Carlton had the perfect message at the start of quarantine:
22.
Bob Saget fully turned into his Full House character, Danny Tanner:
23.
Kacey Musgraves remarked on the weirdness of March:
24.
Sean Lowe, aka former star of The Bachelor, joked about reality dating shows:
26.
Jared Leto went on a 12-day silent meditation and had no idea about the coronavirus:
27.
Cardi B had a tweet for her haters:
28.
Lili Reinhart had questions:
29.
James Blunt did us a favor:
30.
Anna Kendrick was honest with herself:
31.
Jackée Harry made me laugh and blush at the same time:
32.
Shakira took an Ancient Philosophy course:
33.
Chance The Rapper revealed he watched scary movies the way I watch them:
34.
Taylor Swift shared some great cat content:
35.
Seth Rogen was hilariously embarrassed by his mom:
36.
Camila Mendes accused Cole Sprouse of joke theft:
37.
Ryan Reynolds answered a fan who asked if he watched his wife, Blake Lively, in Gossip Girl:
38.
Jodie Turner-Smith tweeted a tribute to her husband, Joshua Jackson:
39.
Priyanka Chopra enjoyed some pushups:
40.
Hasan Minhaj was hilariously grateful:
41.
Missy Elliott shared a quick checklist for us all:
42.
Hugh Laurie channeled House:
43.
Brie Larson was very relatable:
45.
Lil Nas X made some points:
46.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt cosigned this tweet about Tom actually being the villain in (500) Days of Summer:
48.
Cardi B had a question:
49.
Nick Jonas actually made it to the year 3000:
50.
Dylan O’Brien was over 2020:
51.
And so was Mindy Kaling:
52.
Zendaya shared these perfect selfies:
53.
Al Green appreciated this Walgreens edit:
55.
Simone Biles shared her take as well…
56.
…and so did Naomi Osaka:
57.
Mariah Carey was mistaken for Marie Curie:
58.
Lil Nas X was established as a Twitter personality:
59.
Patrick Wilson hilariously replied to this tweet about him:
60.
Megan Thee Stallion shared some sound advice:
61.
Kumail Nanjiani continued to provide us with extremely relatable quarantine content:
63.
Keke Palmer tried to find her sister a job:
64.
Chris Evans tweeted after his camera roll leaked:
65.
And his Knives Out mom, Jamie Lee Curtis, was proud:
66.
Kerry Washington had the sweetest exchange with her eighth-grade teacher:
67.
Lady Gaga dropped off her ballot in style:
68.
Mariah Carey held off on “All I Want for Christmas Is You” season:
69.
Lil Nas X decided it was time to start releasing new music:
70.
Mark Ruffalo poked fun at the fact that he spoils Marvel movies:
71.
Lil Yachty shared his favorite Spider-Man:
72.
Ronan Farrow’s mom, Mia Farrow, embarrassed him in front of The Rock:
73.
Zayn announced the birth of his daughter with Gigi Hadid:
74.
Charlie Puth tweeted about The Weeknd:
75.
LeBron James welcomed Steph Curry back to the NBA after an injury:
76.
Billy Eichner celebrated Paul Rudd’s 88th birthday:
77.
Aly & AJ revealed which one of their songs was about Joe Jonas:
78.
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak had yet another great exchange:
79.
Ariana Grande wrote about what it was like to collaborate with Lady Gaga:
80.
Lil Yachty really wanted a new Frank Ocean album:
81.
Yoko Ono wished Ringo Starr a happy birthday:
82.
Louis Tomlinson replied when Liam Payne said that he didn’t return his calls on an Instagram Live:
83.
Serena Williams showed she’s still a kid at heart:
84.
Ramy Youssef hilariously showed us what happened if you lost the Emmy in 2020:
85.
Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd invented the selfie back in 1996:
86.
Roger Federer congratulated Rafael Nadal on his 20th Grand Slam title:
87.
Alexis Ohanian was tweeting about the Georgia election, but people thought it was a thirst tweet about his wife, Serena Williams:
88.
Kerry Washington shared her love for Beyoncé and Black Is King:
89.
Lil Nas X got a text back:
90.
Bette Midler turned 75:
92.
…and also for The Weeknd:
93.
Rob McElhenney made a joke when It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia was picked up through Season 18:
94.
Rainn Wilson and Taylor Swift had an Office-themed Twitter exchange:
96.
Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn had the BEST exchange about their Scandal characters:
97.
Dionne Warwick thought that Billie Eilish’s full name was William Eyelash…
98.
…and explained why:
99.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade had a cute exchange:
100.
And Natasha Lyonne worried we’re all living in Russian Doll:
