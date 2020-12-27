Cardi B Shares the Unconventional Thing Offset Does to Turn Her On

Cardi B may be known for her hard exterior and tough raps, but as she’s said, she’s really an “emotional gangster.”

She seems to love being in love and appreciates thoughtful gifts like sweets and roses. But at the same time, there are also less common things that make her melt. Here’s one of the unconventional things her husband Offset does that Cardi B says really turns her on.

Offset and Cardi B on the red carpet at an award show in October 2018 in Los Angeles, California | Steve Granitz/WireImage

Cardi B and Offset have grown to be a top couple

After working together on Cardi B’s “Lick,” Cardi B and Offset’s relationship turned romantic in early 2017 when Offset invited the “Clout” rapper out. They went public that year and went on to marry that September in a secret ceremony.

Since then, the rappers, who share 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiara Cephus, have grown to be a top couple. Fans adore them for their candor, their support for one another, and the overall evolution of their relationship (even though there have been a few dark spots over the years). As of writing, they have officially been together for three years and counting.

RELATED: Cardi B Explains Why Her She Is Leaking Relationship Details With Offset In Her New Album

The 1 thing Offset does to turn Cardi B on

Cardi B was tweeting out some thoughts on Dec. 10, when she decided to share the one thing Offset does to turn her on.

“It really turns me on when babe brings me food,” she wrote. She pointed out she didn’t mean “like literally get me horny type sh*t but makes me smile real hard.”

“Specially when he get me my Starbucks,” she added. But there are other foods that really drive her wild, she said. “When he gets me crab legs it’s more of a HAAAAANNN,” she continued, explaining it gives her a “thanks babe type of vibe, but when he gets me coffee it’s more of a AWWWWW babyyyyy type of vibe cause I know he hates coffee and will never step in a Starbucks unless it’s for me ♥️♥️.”

When he gets me crab legs it’s more of a HAAAAANNN !!!thanks babe type of vibe, but when he gets me coffee it’s more of a AWWWWW babyyyyy type of vibe cause I know he hates coffee and will never step in a Starbucks unless it’s for me❤️❤️ https://t.co/swK7PGIT5q — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 10, 2020

RELATED: Cardi B Went To Extreme Measures To Impress Offset

On a more personal level, Cardi B also said in 2018 that she loves the way Offset smells. “Ok i know this very weird but I’m addicted to my man scent 😩😩😩 Like i love how his hair and face smells 😍. I crave it 😩 It’s very comforting. He smells so good ♥️♥️♥️♥️,” she wrote.

Cardi B and Offset are clearly at a good point in their marriage

Cardi B’s tweet comes months after she and Offset reconciled. She previously filed for divorce from the Migos member in September, citing irreconcilable differences. But they appeared to make up in October at Cardi B’s 28th birthday party, where he surprised her with a lavish Rolls Royce truck.

“I don’t know what it is. We’re really just two young motherf*ckers who got married early. That’s what we are. We aren’t no different than y’all f*ckin’ dysfunctional a** relationships. We’re just more public,” she explained on Instagram Live in October.