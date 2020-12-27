Cardi B Settles Lawsuit w/ Former Manager: Pays Him MILLIONS!!

Cardi B has settled a 3 year old lawsuit by her former manager, Klenord ‘Shaft’ Raphael, and has learned that she’s paid him Millions.

Shaft claimed Cardi breached her contract. and died for $10 million, when she ditched their agreement under his KSR imprint to sign with Quality Control instead.

The lawsuit was settled on December 24, and it was a huge win for the New York native, who hasn’t received a penny since her music royalties were frozen two years ago amid the lengthy court battle.

“This action, including all claims and counterclaims, is hereby dismissed in its entirety with prejudice against all parties. The parties have further agreed that all parties to this action shall bear their own costs and attorney’s fees,” court documents revealed.

But not all the news is bad for Cardi, she’s about to get a huge payday.

In July 2020, the mother of one said she was owed a substantial amount in royalties from Atlantic Records, but the money was not going to be paid to her until her lawsuit with Raphael was settled.

A fan had taken to Twitter, questioning how Cardi supposedly made at least $32 million in two years but had yet to receive payment from Atlantic, to which she responded, saying: “According to my lawyers alittle but more then that but it can’t be touch till my litigation is over.”

“Its just can’t be touch till we solve the despute. [sic] But when that fat a## check hit my account all at once it’s gonna be lit .Thats why I never trip cause it’s there.