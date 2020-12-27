Canadian streaming round-up from Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Crave and Disney+ [2020 Edition]

Every week, we break down some of the most notable new shows and movies to hit Canadian streaming services. In these columns, we also highlight either wholly Canadian content or American/foreign content that has significant Canadian connections.

However, with so much content dropping on a weekly basis, it can be easy to overlook (or just plain forget) what comes out in general, let alone Canadian-specific programming.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the most prominent shows and movies with major Canadian connections. We’ll still have our regular columns going up every Saturday, of course, but for now, let’s celebrate all things Canada.

Arrow (Season 8)

While it premiered in October 2019, the eighth and final season of Arrow — the CW show that kicked off the network’s entire universe of interconnected DC Comics superhero shows — wrapped in January.

In the series’ swan song, Oliver Queen is forced to work with a cosmic being to fight an incoming threat to the entire multiverse.

Based on DC’s Green Arrow comics, Arrow was created by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Andrew Kreisberg (Eli Stone) and stars Toronto’s Stephen Amell (New Girl), David Ramsey (Blue Bloods), Rick Gonzalez (Reaper), Juliana Harkavy (The Walking Dead), Katherine McNamara (Shadowhunters) and Toronto’s Ben Lewis (Scott Pilgrim vs. The World). Vancouver’s Emily Bett Rickards (Brooklyn), a regular cast member of the series’ prior seasons, also guest stars.

It’s worth noting that the series was filmed in Vancouver.

It’s important to keep in mind that “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” the big Arrowverse crossover event which heavily ties into Arrow Season 8, was spread across several DC shows. Therefore, you won’t be able to watch all of it through Crave due to licensing agreements.

For context:

The Flash, Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow are also all filmed in Vancouver.

Original release date: October 2019 to January 2020

Crave release date: September 11th, 2020

Genre: Action, drama, superhero

Runtime: 10 episodes (about 43 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95 percent (based on five reviews)

Stream all eight seasons of Arrow on Crave.

Baronness Von Sketch Show (Season 5)

Four middle-aged women star — Toronto’s Carolyn Taylor, Halifax’s Meredith MacNeill, Thunder Bay’s Aurora Browne and Toronto’s Jennifer Whalen — in this sketch comedy show. The Winnipeg-filmed series’ fifth season is also its last.

CBC release date: October to December 2020

Genre: Sketch comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (about 21 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Baroness Von Sketch Show on CBC Gem (free with ads).

Blood Quantum

After discovering it’s immune to a zombie plague, a Quebec First Nations community must fight to survive against the infected white corpses swarming its reserve.

Blood Quantum was written and directed by Listuguj, Quebec’s Jeff Burnaby (Rhymes for Young Ghouls) and stars Qu’Appelle Valley, Saskatchewan’s Michael Greyeyes (Woman Walks Ahead), Vancouver’s Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers (Unclaimed), Kiowa Gordon (The Twilight Saga) and Akwesasne’s Brandon Oakes (Through Black Spruce).

On top of the Canadian cast and crew, the film was shot on the Kahnawake and Listuguj reserves in Quebec, as well as in Campbellton, New Brunswick.

Original release date: April 28th, 2020 (digital platforms)

Crave release date: September 11th, 2020

Genre: Horror

Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent (based on 90 reviews)

Stream Blood Quantum on Crave. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

The Boys (Season 2)

Amazon’s acclaimed darker take on the superhero genre got even better in its second season. This time around, the titular group of vigilantes is on the run from Vought and The Seven, who now have a dangerous new ally in the form of the mysterious Stormfront.

Based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic series of the same name, The Boys was created by Eric Kripke (Supernatural) and features an ensemble cast that includes Karl Urban (Star Trek trilogy), Jack Quaid (Star Trek: Lower Decks), Antony Starr (Banshee), Erin Moriarty (Marvel’s Jessica Jones), Laz Alonso (Avatar) and Tomer Capon (When Heroes Fly).

While the series itself is completely American, it’s worth noting that it’s filmed in Toronto. On top of that, Vancouver’s own Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Superbad) serve as executive producers.

Amazon Prime Video Canada release: September to October 2020

Genre: Superhero, comedy-drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent (based on 97 reviews)

For more on The Boys‘ second season, read our review here.

Stream The Boys Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video Canada.

It’s also worth noting that Aisha Tyler (Whose Line Is It Anyway?) hosted a companion talk show series called Prime Rewind: Inside the Boys featuring Kripke and the cast — you can watch that here.

Canada’s Drag Race

In this Canadian spin-off of popular drag race reality series RuPaul’s Drag Race, Canadian drag queens compete for a grand prize of $100,000, a year of stays at the Hilton and the title of “Canada’s First Drag Superstar.”

The judging panel consists of Toronto’s Brooke Lynn Hytes (RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s eleventh season runner-up), Edmonton’s Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (Unreal) and Toronto’s Stacey McKenzie (Canada’s Next Top Model).

Crave release date: July to September 2020

Genre: Reality

Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Canada’s Drag Race on Crave.

The Decline

Netflix’s first-ever original film made in Quebec, The Decline, tells the story of a group of survivalists in Nord-du-Québec who are caught in a brutal fight for their lives.

The film was directed Patrice Laliberté (Overpass) and stars Guillaume Laurin (L’heure Bleue), Marie-Evelyne Lessard (Féminin/Féminin) and Réal Bossé (Continental) — all of whom hail from Quebec

On top of that, it’s worth noting beyond speaking their native French, the actors also all dubbed their respective characters in English to ensure authentic francophone Quebecer accents.

Netflix Canada release date: March 27th, 2020

Genre: Action, thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 23 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent (based on 10 reviews)

Stream The Decline on Netflix Canada.

Kim’s Convenience (Season 4)

In the hit Canadian comedy series’ fourth season, Appa and Jung struggle to mend their relationship through beer-league soccer, the Kims have their first family dinner in 15 years and more.

Based on Toronto-raised Ins Choi’s play of the same name, Kim’s Convenience and follows a Korean family running a convenience store in Toronto. series stars Calgary-raised Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Train 48), Toronto-raised Jean Yoon (Orphan Black), Burnaby, B.C.-born Andrea Bang (Playdate) and Mississauga-raised Simu Liu (Blood and Water). Further, the show is shot in various parts of Toronto.

It’s worth noting that Liu will star as the titular superhero in Marvel’s first-ever Asian-led film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film is set to hit theatres on July 9th, 2021 following a COVID-19 related delay out of February.

Meanwhile, Season 5 will premiere on CBC and its CBC Gem streaming service on January 19th.

CBC broadcast run: January to April 2020

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 13 episodes (22 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Kim’s Convenience Season 4 on CBC Gem (free with ads) and Netflix Canada.

Lego Star Wars Holiday Special

Rey and BB-8 go on a time-travelling adventure spanning the entire Skywalker Saga.

Three actors from the Star Wars films have also reprised their roles: Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO and Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico.

Lego Star Wars Holiday Special was directed by Canadian filmmaker Ken Cunningham (Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nubar) and produced by Vancouver-based Atomic Cartoons.

Disney+ Canada release date: November 17th, 2020

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: 47 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 70 percent (based on 47 reviews)

Stream Lego Star Wars Holiday Special on Disney+.

Letterkenny (Season 9)

In the ninth season of the acclaimed Canadian comedy series, the Hicks, Skids, and Hockey Players attend an American Buck and Doe, Katy takes her dating strategy back to Letterkenny and more.

Letterkenny was created by Listowell, Ontario’s Jared Keeso (19-2) and stars Keeso, Calgary’s Nathan Dales (Supernatural), Vancouver’s Michelle Mylett (The Drownsmen) and Toronto’s Trevor K. Wilson (Goosebumps).

Crave release date: December 25th, 2020

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: Seven episodes

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Letterkenny on Crave.

Murdoch Mysteries (Season 13)

Toronto detective William Murdoch solves crimes around the turn of the 20th century.

The series is based on Toronto-based writer Maureen Jennings’ Detective Murdoch novels and stars Montreal’s Yannick Bisson (Sue Thomas: F.B.Eye), Héléne Joy (Durham County), Thomas Craig (Coronation Street) and Newfoundland and Labrador’s Jonny Harris (Still Standing).

Additionally, the series is filmed in Toronto.

The first half of the season aired between September and December, with the latter half dropping in 2020.

Original CBC broadcast run: September 2019 to March 2020

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 18 episodes (around 42 minutes per episode)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Murdoch Mysteries Season 13 on CBC Gem (free with ads) and Netflix Canada.

Schitt’s Creek (Season 6)

The Rose family bids farewell in the sixth and final season of Schitt’s Creek.

The hit Canadian series — which took home a record number of Emmys in September — was created by Hamilton, Ontario’s Eugene Levy (American Pie franchise) and son Dan Levy (MTV) and stars both Levy men (as well as Dan’s sister and fellow Torontonian Sarah), Toronto’s Catherine O’Hara (Home Alone) and Ottawa’s Annie Murphy (The Plateaus).

Original TV broadcast run: January to April 2020 (CBC)

Netflix Canada release date: October 7th, 2020

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 14 episodes (about 22 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 34 reviews)

Stream all six seasons of Schitt’s Creek on Netflix Canada and CBC Gem (free with ads).

A Secret Love

This documentary examines the life of Melaval, Saskatchewan-born baseball icon Terry Donahue and the struggles she faced in coming out alongside her partner Pat Henschel.

Notably, A Secret Love was directed by Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta’s Chris Bolan (Billions), who was Donahue’s great-nephew.

Netflix Canada release date: April 27th, 2020

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 22 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 42 reviews)

Stream A Secret Love on Netflix Canada.

Sonic the Hedgehog

An anthropomorphic, lightning-fast hedgehog named Sonic partners with a local sheriff to thwart the evil Dr. Robotnik.

Based on Sega’s popular video game franchise of the same name, Sonic the Hedgehog was directed by Jeff Fowler (Gopher Broke) stars James Marsden (Westworld), Newmarket, Ontario’s own Jim Carrey (The Truman Show) and Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) as the voice of Sonic.

On top of the Canadian Carrey’s scene-stealing role as Robotnik, it’s worth noting that the film was shot in Vancouver.

Original theatrical release date: February 14th, 2020

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: December 2nd, 2020

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 38 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 63 percent (based on 237 reviews)

Stream Sonic the Hedgehog on Amazon Prime Video Canada.

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Season 2)

Canada’s most iconic hillbillies are back, and this time, they try their hands at ride-sharing, viral videos, package theft, among other ludicrous scams.

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series was created by Halifax’s John Paul Tremblay, Moncton, New Brunswick’s Robb Wells and New Glasgow, Nova Scotia’s Mike Smith and features the voices of all three Canadians.

Netflix Canada release date: May 22nd, 2020

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: Ten episodes (24 to 26 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Season 2) on Netflix Canada.

Transplant

CTV’s hit new medical drama this year, Transplant, follows a Syrian doctor who rebuilds his career as a medical resident in the emergency department at the fictional York Memorial Hospital in Toronto.

Created by Winnipeg’s Joseph Kay (This Life), Transplant stars Ottawa-raised Hamza Haq (This Life), Montreal’s Laurence Leboeuf (19-2), John Hannah (The Mummy franchise) and Montreal’s Ayisha Issa (Unité 9).

The Montreal-shot series has been renewed for a second season.

Original TV broadcast run: February to May 2020

Genre: Medical drama

Runtime: 13 episodes (about 43minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75 percent (based on eight reviews)

Stream Transplant on Crave or CTV.ca (free with ads).

The Umbrella Academy (Season 2)

After Five’s attempt at time travel goes wrong, his siblings end up stranded in different years during 60s-era Dallas.

Based on Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s comic series of the same name, The Umbrella Academy was created by Edmonton’s own Steve Blackman (Fargo) and stars Halifax’s Elliot Page (Juno), Tom Hopper (Game of Thrones), David Castañeda (Sicario: Day of the Soldado), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Hamilton) and Robert Sheehan (Mortal Instruments).

It’s worth noting that the series involves a predominantly Canadian crew and is filmed in Toronto and Hamilton, Ontario.

Netflix Canada release date: July 31st, 2020

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: 10 episodes (40 to 50 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent (based on 83 reviews)

Stream The Umbrella Academy (Season 2) on Netflix Canada.

Upload

After he dies prematurely, Nathan’s mind is uploaded into a virtual afterlife.

Upload was created by Greg Daniels (The Office) and stars Toronto’s own Robbie Amell (The Tomorrow People) and Andy Allo (The Game). The Vancouver-shot series has been renewed for a second season.

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: May 1st, 2020

Genre: Comedy, sci-fi

Runtime: 10 episodes (24 to 46 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87 percent (based on 55 reviews)

Stream Upload on Amazon Prime Video Canada.

White Lie

Looking for money and attention, a university student in Hamilton, Ontario lies about having cancer.

White Lie was written and directed by Montreal’s Yonah Lewis and Calgary’s Calvin Thomas (Amy George) and stars Vancouver’s Kacey Rohl (Hannibal), Amber Anderson (The Riot Club), Martin Donovan (Weeds) and Toronto’s Connor Jessup (Locke & Key).

The film was shot in Hamilton and Toronto.

VOD release date: July 21st, 2020

Crave release date: September 10th, 2020

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 16 reviews)

Stream White Lie on Crave. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

This continuation and revival of the Mickey Mouse TV series that ran from 2013 to 2019, follows the wacky adventures of Mickey and his friends.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse features the same voice cast as the original series, including Chris Diamantopoulos as Mickey, Tony Anselmo as Donald and Bill Farmer as Goofy, although Kaitlyn Robrock replaces longtime Minnie voice Russi Taylor following her death in July 2019.

Notably, The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse was co-produced by Ottawa-based animation studio Mercury Filmworks. It’s also worth pointing out that the series was released on November 18th in celebration of the iconic cartoon rodent’s 82nd birthday.

Disney+ Canada release date: November 18th, 2020 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: 10 shorts in 2020, 10 more coming in Summer 2021

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse here.

Workin’ Moms (Season 4)

The mothers face big changes as they stand up for themselves and their children, partners, businesses.

Workin’ Moms was created by American-Canadian Catherine Reitman (Breakin’ It Down with Catherine Reitman) and stars Reitman, Toronto’s Dani Kind (Wynonna Earp), Saltspring, B.C.’s Juno Rinaldi (co-founder of the comedy troupe Theatre Melee) and Calgary’s Jessalyn Wanlim (Orphan Black).

Original TV broadcast run: February to April 2020

Genre: Sitcom

Runtime: Eight episodes (22 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Workin’ Moms on Netflix Canada and CBC Gem (free with ads).

Of course, with Canadians having in their hand is so many productions, there are undoubtedly many others that haven’t been included here. This also isn’t factoring in how single Canadians made big splashes in otherwise predominantly American productions, like Mississauga, Ontario’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan being the breakout star of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever.

The Canadian dominance isn’t going to stop, either. In the past few months alone, we’ve learned (among other news) that Markham, Ontario newcomer Iman Vellani set to headline Ms. Marvel for Disney+ before appearing in Captain Marvel 2 alongside Brie Larson, and Regina-born Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany to star in Marvel’s She-Hulk alongside returning Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo.

For now, though, when looking back at the year that was — what were your favourite shows and/or movies that are either fully Canadian or have major Canadian ties? Let us know in the comments.

