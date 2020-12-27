BTC, LTC, BCH, XMR, THETA By Cointelegraph

Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, LTC, BCH, XMR, THETA
The supply and demand equation determines the price of an asset. In the past few months, the uptick in institutional demand for (BTC) has resulted in a strong bull run. This uptrend may continue until demand exceeds supply.
On-chain data shows two withdrawals of more than 12,000 Bitcoin each from Coinbase Pro this week, which is just short of the 28,000 Bitcoin mined in November. This suggests that demand from institutional investors remains intact even after Bitcoin’s recent rally because they are bullish in the long term.
