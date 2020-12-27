Browns lose to Jets in bizarre fashion thanks to Baker Mayfield fumble

The Cleveland Browns are facing heartbreak after a bizarre loss to the New York Jets plunged their playoff hopes into further doubt.

The Browns struggled against the Jets on Sunday, but still had a chance to tie the game with a late touchdown. To do that, they had to convert on a 4th and 1 from the Jets’ 16 with 1:25 left. Cleveland let Baker Mayfield handle it on a quarterback sneak, but he fumbled shy of the first down marker. While it was recovered by Kareem Hunt beyond the marker, the fumble could not be advanced in the final two minutes. That meant the ball was spotted at the spot of the fumble — short of the marker, leading to a turnover on downs.