Brodie Lee, Former WWE Wrestler Known as Luke Harper, Dead at 41

All Elite Wrestling honored Brodie with a special statement on Twitter.

“The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken,” the message read. “In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way — a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee.”

“Jon’s love for his wife Amanda, and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always.”

The statement closed, “Jon’s popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time. We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own.”

In 2012, Brodie’s career took off dramatically when he signed with WWE and went by the stage name Luke Harper. Fast forward to 2020, and he made his debut with AEW in March as Brodie Lee. In August, he won the AEW TNT Championship.