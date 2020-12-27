Brisbane baby death now suspicious, Queensland Police say

“This is not a natural death, there is something suspicious in the circumstances,” Detective Acting Inspector Rod Watts told reporters on Sunday.
“Someone knows something.”
Acting Inspector Watts said police did not initially consider the baby’s death suspicious.
She had been seen alive and well, with her parents, in a shopping centre the day before.
Acting Inspector Watts said that day the baby, “appeared happy and healthy”.
However, Queensland Police say police inquiries and medical assessments now indicate the death is suspicious.
Detectives from Morningside Child Protection and Investigation Unit and specialist police from Crime and Intelligence Command’s Child Trauma Unit are investigating.
Police have appealed for the public to come forward with information.
The investigation continues.