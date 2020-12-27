‘Bridgerton’ Season 2: Has the Netflix Drama Been Renewed?

RELATED STORIES

Far be it from us to scoop Lady Whistledown, but a second season of Bridgerton appears to be a fait accompli.

TVLine has learned that production on Shonda Rhimes’ lush period drama could begin as early as March 2021, despite the fact that Netflix has yet to formally hand the series a renewal. A rep for the streamer declined to comment.

Bridgerton‘s inaugural eight-episode season launched on Christmas Day. By Saturday, it cracked Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched movies and series. It is currently holding steady at No. 2, right behind George Clooney’s space pic The Midnight Sky.

Based on Julia Quinn’s novels, Bridgerton follows 19th century heroine Daphne (Younger‘s Phoebe Dynevor), the oldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family, as she seeks a husband in Regency London. All the while, Daphne and her potential suitors live under gossip dame Lady Whistledown’s (Julie Andrews) omniscient scrutiny. Daphne finally meets her match in bad-boy-bachelor-with-daddy-issues Duke of Hastings (For the People‘s Regé-Jean Page). The two feign mutual disinterest, but sparks soon fly.

Chris Van Dusen serves as showrunner/EP.

