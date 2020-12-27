Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal leaves workers’ rights at risk of erosion, experts warn

Boris Johnson’s Brexit trade deal risks damaging workers’ rights in a “strikingly thin” set of agreements with the rest of Europe, a respected think-tank warned.

The IPPR’s assessment, published on Sunday, says “critical” benefits on tariff-free trade were maintained but lists major set backs with the UK’s closest trading partner.

The analysis comes after the Prime Minister touted post-Brexit changes to business taxes and regulation.

And in a typically woolly statement, he pointed to environmental and workers’ protections in the deal, claiming: “All that’s really saying is the UK won’t immediately send children up chimneys or pour raw sewage all over its beaches. We’re not going to regress, and you’d expect that.”

The SNP today claimed rights will be “ripped up” in a “race to the bottom” by the Conservative government.

The IPPR’s analysis identified major problems ahead for ordinary workers.

Marley Morris, a director focusing on trade and EU relations, warned: “The agreement secures critical benefits for the UK, most notably through maintaining tariff-free trade. Yet as the foundation for the future relationship between the UK and its closest neighbour and trading partner, this is a strikingly thin deal.

“In aiming for an agreement which guarantees maximal sovereignty, the UK government has watered down the level playing field requirements on areas such as labour and environmental protections and secured only limited benefits in market access.

“In the short-term, this is likely to lead to disruption to trade flows, including at the border. Over the longer term, the economy will adapt to the new arrangements, but barriers to UK-EU trade will likely lead to slower growth and a more prolonged economic recovery.”







The SNP’s employment spokesman, Chris Stephens MP, said: “Despite Boris Johnson’s promises, it’s clear that his government is planning to rip up workers’ rights and pursue a post-Brexit race to the bottom on regulations that have maintained key protections for workers.

“Undermining and downgrading the rights and protections that millions of people rely on will have huge implications for jobs in Scotland and across the UK.”

In his first interview since brokering the agreement, Johnson denied the UK would regress on workers’ rights and environmental standards.

He said Tory Chancellor Rishi Sunak is “doing a big exercise” on business taxes and regulation alongside a “great Government effort” for new plans for after the transition period ends on December 31.

But Johnson said it “perhaps would not have been fruitful” to discuss them publicly during negotiations, as he listed animal welfare regulations, data and chemicals, alongside existing plans to establish low-tax freeports.

The Prime Minister admitted the treaty “perhaps does not go as far as we would like” over access to EU markets for financial services.

Fishing has been a major area of concern in Scotland.

The chief executive of the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisation (NFFO), Barrie Deas, accused Johnson of having “bottled it” on fishing quotas to secure only “a fraction of what the UK has a right to under international law”.

The share of fish in British waters that the UK can catch will rise from about half now to two-thirds by the end of the five-and-a-half-year transition.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon earlier accused the Conservatives of having “sold out Scottish fishing all over again”, adding: “Promises they knew couldn’t be delivered, duly broken.”

She immediately reignited calls for another independence referendum to get out of the UK.

Johnson has said that, although he accepts “the devil is in the detail” of the deal, he believes that it will stand up to inspection from the European Research Group (ERG) of Brexiteers.

The agreement will almost certainly be passed by Parliament, with Labour supporting it, as the alternative would be a chaotic no-deal situation on new year’s day.

Meanwhile, the EU’s 27 member states indicated they will within days give their formal backing to the deal, which covers about £660 billion of trade to allow goods to be sold without tariffs or quotas in the EU market.