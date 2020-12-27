Bitcoin price blasts past $27K — BTC market cap now over half a trillion dollars By Cointelegraph

(BTC) continues its blistering holiday weekend rally, surpassing $27,000 on Dec. 27. What’s more, the market capitalization of Bitcoin has surpassed half a trillion dollars for the first time ever.

The new record-highs for Bitcoin come less than three days after breaking resistance at $24,000. This also means that BTC price has now doubled over the past two months after gaining nearly $10,000 in the month of December alone.

