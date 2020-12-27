Bitcoin headed for Christmas volatility as 100K BTC options expire By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Roughly $2.3 billion worth of futures is set to expire on Christmas day, setting the stage for a volatile week in the cryptocurrency market.

In a Monday tweet, crypto data provider Skew reported that 102,200 Bitcoin (BTC) options will expire on Friday.

BTC options expiry dates by Skew
Friday BTC options expiry by strike price, according to Skew