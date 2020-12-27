Bitcoin Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By .com

© . Bitcoin Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



.com – was trading at $27,595.8 by 01:43 (06:43 GMT) on the .com Index on Sunday, up 10.03% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since November 5.

The move upwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap up to $510.2B, or 70.48% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $491.5B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $26,438.4 to $27,596.6 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 17.11%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $53.6B or 26.62% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $22,015.4902 to $27,599.3223 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 0.01% from its all-time high of $27,599.32 set on December 27.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $654.63 on the .com Index, up 3.96% on the day.

Tether was trading at $0.9974 on the .com Index, a loss of 0.21%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $74.4B or 10.28% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $20.7B or 2.86% of the total cryptocurrency market value.