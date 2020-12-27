Best Clear Cases for Google Pixel 4a 5G in 2020

Best

Clear Cases for Google Pixel 4a 5G

Android Central

2020

Instead of hiding your phone in a boring case, why not show it off with the best Pixel 4a 5G clear cases. Some of these are contenders for the best Pixel 4a 5G cases overall but have the added benefit of being able to show off that sleek design. From rugged options to plain-jane TPU cases, we’ve got you covered with the best Pixel 4a 5G clear cases.



Staff Pick

Instead of being 100% clear, the Caseology Skyfall opts to provide a protective bumper with some reinforced corner cushions. This bumper also features a matte finish for some added grip while you’re using the Pixel 4a 5G. And the back is completely clear, so you can still show off that Pixel greatness. $14 at Amazon

$19 at Walamrt The Spigen Ultra Hybrid is a bit different in that it focuses both on protection and showing off your new phone. With a TPU bumper and PC back cover, your phone is sure to stay protected from life while reminding you how gorgeous Samsung’s design is. There are raised bezels around the display and a camera cutout to keep the glass off of flat surfaces. $12 at Amazon When it comes to finding the best Pixel 4a 5G clear case, you want to make sure that there’s enough protection to avoid any potential damage. That’s exactly what you’ll get with the Arae Crystal Clear Case as the bumpers help to raise the phone by 0.8mm to avoid any scratches on the screen or the camera. Plus, Arae aims to help keep your phone in your hands thanks to the textured material on the sides. $8 at Amazon With the QITAYO Flexible Clear Case, you’re getting a pretty basic clear case with raised edges around the display and rear camera module. The case is made from TPU to provide the shock absorption you’ll want, and the buttons will continue to be tactile, so there’s no need to be concerned with struggling to adjust the volume or lock your Pixel 4a 5G. $9 at Amazon One of the best heavy-duty cases for the Pixel 4a 5G is also one of the best clear cases in the Poetic Guardian. The back part of the case features an impact-resistant bumper, whereas the front cover adds additional frame protection along with a built-in screen protector. Despite all of this ruggedness, the Guardian Series manages to retain a really manageable footprint and comes in four colors. $17 at Amazon

$19 at Walmart If you’re someone who just wants a clear case, then you can’t go wrong with the Osophter White Lace Clear Case. The case is completely clear, save for the white lace on the back, while sporting reinforced corners for added protection. As for the rest of the case, Osophter has included raised edges around the display and camera module to prevent those annoying micro-scratches. $8 at Amazon The TopACE Slim Cover may look like the rest of the crowd when it comes to clear cases, but it’s just a little bit different. Instead of relying on a rigid polycarbonate material, TopACE opts for an all TPU design, which provides a great amount of shock absorption along with providing a bit more grip than the competition. $6 at Amazon Otterbox makes some of the most protective options for a myriad of smartphones, including the Pixel 4a 5G. While you’ll get superb protection from the Symmetry case, you will also be able to keep showing off the phone since this case is clear. Plus, you won’t have to worry about multiple pieces when installing or uninstalling the case from your phone with this one-piece design. What’s the point in having a smartphone that looks fantastic if you can’t show it off? That’s not a problem with the LeYi Crystal Clear Case, as you can show off your Pixel 4a 5G in all of its glory. On the protection side, there are “air pockets” on each of the four corners that aim to “maximize protection” if your phone lands on those corners. $10 at Amazon

Grab the best Pixel 4a 5G clear case to show off your fancy phone

If you’re looking for the best cases, Caseology has you covered, regardless of which phone you own. But if you want the best Pixel 4a 5G cases, then the Caseology Skyfall is definitely the way to go. There’s a protective bumper with reinforced corners, along with a hard polycarbonate backplate that is completely clear. This dual-layer design provides all of the protection you’ll need while being able to show off one of the best Android phones.

For those who would rather just have a case that is 100% clear, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid is the way to go. This case is 100% clear while sporting the great protection that you come to expect from Spigen cases. There are raised edges around the display and camera to help combat any potential scratches. And you won’t run into any issues when it comes to trying to press the volume or power buttons thanks to the design.

