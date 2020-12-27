Beijing's frenzied drive to free itself from a reliance on imported chips could prove to be one of the enduring legacies of Trump's trade policies toward China (New York Times)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
10


New York Times:

Beijing’s frenzied drive to free itself from a reliance on imported chips could prove to be one of the enduring legacies of Trump’s trade policies toward China  —  Beijing’s drive to free itself from reliance on imported semiconductors has lifted start-ups and big firms alike.  Some have flamed out.

