Before ‘Riverdale,’ These 3 Stars Appeared on ‘Friends’

Today, The CW’s Riverdale is one of the hottest shows on television, and the stars are household names. But before landing on the mystery series, many of the cast members were Hollywood veterans with impressive gigs in their rearview. In fact, eagle-eyed TV buffs might remember three Riverdale stars who made guest appearances on the classic sitcom Friends.

David Schwimmer, Cole Sprouse, and Jennifer Aniston in ‘Friends’ | NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

‘Friends’ captured a massive audience

Who could forget the wildly popular comedy, Friends? During its initial run in the ‘90s, it was a ratings juggernaut that clobbered the competition. Millions of viewers tuned in to witness the weekly shenanigans of six best friends living in New York.

Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, and Ross were the characters fans grew to know and adore. And the audience was so invested in their journey that a whopping 52.5 million viewers watched the series finale, according to The New York Times.

Friends continues to grab eyeballs in syndication and on streaming platforms. And when watching the show today, TV lovers can spot some very notable guests who popped up for special appearances.

The show welcomed a slew of A-listers over the course of 10 seasons

Brad Pitt, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, and David Schwimmer on ‘Friends’ | Danny Feld/NBCU Photo Bank

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Had a Life-Changing Epiphany While Doing Yoga

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer starred on Friends for the entirety of the series. Although the core group carried most of the storylines, they occasionally had help from recurring actors and guest stars. And the creative minds behind the show had a knack for booking high-profile actors.

The Insider compiled a laundry list of A-listers who flexed their comedic muscles on Friends, from Brad Pitt to Winona Ryder to Julia Roberts, and several stars who would later end up on Riverdale.

‘Riverdale’s Jughead portrayer Cole Sprouse was a child actor on ‘Friends’

Early in the show’s run, Friends character Ross becomes a single father. In the narrative, Ross often creates opportunities to become closer to his son Ben, played in multiple guest appearances by Cole Sprouse.

After Friends, Sprouse went on to achieve stratospheric fame alongside his brother on the television program The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. And now, Sprouse plays the fan-favorite Riverdale character Jughead, who is an aspiring writer, part-time sleuth, and best friend to Archie Andrews.

The drama that surrounds Marisol Nichols on ‘Riverdale’ is a callback to her dramatic ‘Friends’ scene

Fans who take a second look at Friends Season 9 Episode 19, “The One with Rachel’s Dream,” will spot Riverdale heavy-hitter, Marisol Nichols. In the show, Joey scores a gig on the classic soap, Days of Our Lives, and Rachel visits the production set with her pal.

During filming, Joey has a dramatic exchange with his scene partner Olivia, played by none other than Nichols. Today the actor is recognized for playing former Riverdale mayor Hermione Lodge. Hermione is also the wife and partner in crime to Hiram Lodge and mother to Riverdale Vixen Veronica Lodge.

Before his stint as ‘Riverdale’ kingpin Hiram Lodge, Mark Consuelos wore a badge on ‘Friends’

RELATED: K.J. Apa vs. Cole Sprouse: Which ‘Riverdale’ Star is Worth More?

Mark Consuelos smolders on Riverdale as mob boss Hiram Lodge, who has a contentious relationship with his wife Hermione and his daughter Veronica. Consuelos has a long history in entertainment, including a guest spot on Friends Season 7 Episode 22, “The One With Chandler’s Dad.”

In the episode, Rachel and Ross venture out on a drive and get pulled over by Officer Hanson, played by Consuelos. To avoid receiving a ticket for both speeding and an expired license, Rachel shamelessly flirts with the officer, purposely calling him “Officer Handsome.” Her hilarious tactics work, and Hanson sends the friends on their way.

Catching up on Riverdale and Friends is a breeze for those who subscribe to Netflix and HBO Max, respectively. Riverdale Season 5 drops on The CW in 2021.

Follow Erika Delgado on Twitter.