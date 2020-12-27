BBC America ‘Doctor Who’ Spoilers: Five reasons why we’re sitting out the new holiday special

BBC America ‘Doctor Who’ spoilers reveal the annual holiday special is upon us. Notice the use of “Holiday”. Since the new showrunner took over, we’ve no longer had Christmas specials. In their place, there’s a New Year’s Day episode.

They’ve been in annual tradition with us since 2013, when we first started watching Doctor Who. Let’s take a look at our intro to the series, why we loved the show, and why the upcoming New Year’s episode will be the first one we miss.

BBC ‘Doctor Who’ Spoilers: The intro

So, while we saw a bit of “Nightmare in Silver,” one of the last for Matt Smith’s 11th Doctor first, our real introduction came from repeats of Christopher Eccleston’s 9th Doctor. The combination of child-like enthusiasm combined with darkness appealed to us.

And we came to love Smith’s take, which reminded us a lot of Eccleston, while also being uniquely him. Smith’s first episode also happens to be our favorite Doctor Intro ever.

Although sad Smith left so close to our beginning the show, we came to love Capaldi’s 12th Doctor, a combination of the 9th and 4th (Tom Baker). We felt that the episodes just kept getting better under his run, but all things come to an end. Especially in Who.

That end came when, for the second time since it’s 2005 revival, the show changed its Doctor and Showrunner in the same here. Here are our five reasons we have lost the Who love, and our desire to see this year’s episode.

BBC ‘Doctor Who’ Spoilers: Number 5

Our fifth reason for losing the Who love is the writing. Doctor Who spoilers reveal the Jodie Whittaker/Chris Chibnall era ushered in a new show. One that valued messaging over story, and produced what most fans see as the worst episode ever produced of the series.

This new writing lost the mystery and complexity of previous seasons, making most of the episodes predictable and painful. To highlight this, it was almost impossible half-watch any episode pre-13.

If you did, you’d miss little moments, like when 11 would make a phone call. Later, you’d find out he was calling the past to set something in motion. There’s no danger of missing anything surprising now.

BBC ‘Doctor Who’ Spoilers: Number 4

Another thing that’s made us give up the Who habit—at least current Who—is the companions. Doctor Who spoilers reveal the current companions are lacking in a lot of ways.

And we don’t feel they’re meshing as a unit like previous ones. The only one who did catch our eye, __ (), seemed to start phoning it in last season. And it looks like most of them are leaving with the upcoming special.

BBC ‘Doctor Who’ Spoilers: Number 3

The Doctor herself is another reason why we’ve been falling out of love with Who. Whittaker isn’t a bad actress, by any means. We just don’t think they’ve given her anything to do.

Besides preaching at everyone and being borderline 10th Doctor (David Tennant) in some of her behavior, there’s little to the character. She feels more like a statement, rather than a fully-defined character. And after two seasons on air, she should have been more by now.

In her era, we haven’t had any “Just this once, everybody lives” moments. Nor, the grief and rage 11 channeled when he lost Amy Pond (Karen Gillan) and Rory Williams (Arthur Darvill).

We also didn’t see anything like 12’s inner struggles. It’s a shame. If you’re going to make a significant change for representation, it does little for the cause if the character is inferior to its predecessors.

BBC ‘Doctor Who’ Spoilers: Number 2

Another problem with Current Who comes with a character who’ll make a return (again) in the New Years’ special—Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman). Don’t get us wrong, we love Captain Jack.

And we do think his one appearance in the 13 era had him sounding like Captain Jack. There was one problem—he was criminally underused. He showed up with a quick warning in part of one episode, got ignored by The Doctor, and that was it for the rest of the season.

It felt like cheap stunt casting to get interest, and we just don’t trust they’ll do any better the second time around. In fact, his upcoming return for the New Years’ special is probably another attempt at stunt casting to save a show.

Ratings have been way down. And Clownfish TV did a report on how badly the engagement of social media has dropped after a recent plot point. And so comes our top reason why we’re tuning out.

BBC ‘Doctor Who’ Spoilers: Number 1

In the most recent season’s finale, it was revealed the Doctor wasn’t actually from Gallifrey. Not only that, but William Hartnell wasn’t even the first incarnation. No, the Doctor had been many, many people beforehand, found by someone who essentially experimented on her.

This flew in the face of over 50 years of cannon, and was a huge disappointment for those who’ve followed since Classic Who. The reception was terrible, but the BBC has made no apologies.

Nor does anyone seem to care the fans hate the fact decades of history was re-written. This change in the Doctor’s story is said to play some part in the special. Not to mention, the episodes to come. And that’s something we just can’t get behind.

As far as we’re concerned, when you take over such a long-standing franchise (or revive one), you have a certain responsibility. These aren’t your characters.

You didn’t create that world. So, you have a duty to stay true to another person’s creation, as well as the fans who made it possible to continue it.

