Ayesha Curry: To Keep My Man Happy, I TWERK While Cooking Dinner! (Pics)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Steph Curry’s wife is always trying to make sure that they have spice I their relationship. According to Ayesha, one o the ways that she keeps her man happy is she “twerks” while cooking him dinner.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR