Australian shoppers spent close to $3bn on Boxing Day sales

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian had pleaded for bargain hunters to stay away from the city, though streets did get busier later in the day.
However, suburban centres, especially in western Sydney were packed.
Mr Mortimer described footage of shopping centres in Sydney’s Parramatta and Bondi Junction showed those centres had been “very, very busy”.
Mr Mortimer said Melbourne shoppers had thrown down an estimated $500 million in sales.
With travel limited, Mr Mortimer said Australians were spending large on retail.
“We are heading into the stores and shopping pretty hard,” he said.
“It is projected that (Australians) spent about $2.75 billion yesterday.”
Mr Mortimer said online Boxing Day sales were estimated at $45 million.
Online retail in 2021 is expected to grow strongly, he tipped.