Australian shoppers spent close to $3bn on Boxing Day sales

Boxing Day shoppers in Sydney and Melbourne spent more than $1 billion yesterday, with retail sales nationally expected to nudge $3bn.

Retail expert Gary Mortimer said Sydney’s Northern Beaches had “very little impact” on total sales, which tipped $600 million.

Shoppers are seen at Westfield during Boxing Day in Parramatta (SMH / Steven Saphore)

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian had pleaded for bargain hunters to stay away from the city, though streets did get busier later in the day.

However, suburban centres, especially in western Sydney were packed.

Mr Mortimer described footage of shopping centres in Sydney’s Parramatta and Bondi Junction showed those centres had been “very, very busy”.

Mr Mortimer said Melbourne shoppers had thrown down an estimated $500 million in sales.

With travel limited, Mr Mortimer said Australians were spending large on retail.

Australians were estimated to spend almost $3 billion on Boxing Day sales (SMH / Steven Saphore)

Shopping centres in Sydney’s suburbs were busy, while the CBD was quiet (SMH / Steven Saphore)

“We are heading into the stores and shopping pretty hard,” he said.

“It is projected that (Australians) spent about $2.75 billion yesterday.”

Mr Mortimer said online Boxing Day sales were estimated at $45 million.