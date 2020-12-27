Are Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel friends?

Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel have long been confused for one another. While fans have often brought up the fact that these two could be twins, Deschanel and Perry haven’t addressed the similarities between their looks — that is until just recently.

While having a chat on Instagram live, the two stars played up the joke that they have a striking resemblance to each other as they reminisced about the many times they’ve been mistaken for one another. Though it was fun watching Deschanel and Perry interact online, their discussion now has us wanting to know: Are these two stars are friends?

Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry | Jesse Grant/WireImage for Bluprint

Katy Perry used to pretend she was Zooey Deschanel to get into clubs

Looking like a famous celebrity comes with its perks, and Perry was quite accustomed to those advantages back in the early 2000s before becoming a huge star herself.

During a December 21 Instagram Live video with Deschanel, the “Roar” singer confessed to pretending to be the New Girl actor when she was younger so that she could get into clubs.

“I have to admit something, Zooey,” Perry said. “When I came to LA I was pretty much a nobody and you were like just getting so huge at that time. It was like Zooey Deschanel ran the world at that particular moment.

“But I have to admit something to you,” she continued. “When I first got to L.A., I went to the club a lot. And I wanted to get into the club and I had no money, I had no clout, I had nothing, and sometimes I would pose as you to get into the club.”

Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry | Jesse Grant/WireImage for Bluprint

RELATED: Katy Perry vs. Zooey Deschanel: Who Has a Higher Net Worth?

As it turns out, Deschanel already knew what Perry was doing at that time.

“People would be like, ‘I saw you!’ “the ELF actor recalled, laughing. “But I’m such a Goody Two-shoes and people kept going, ‘I saw you out! I made eye contact with you!’ And I was like, ‘No!’ And then everybody kept telling me about this girl Katy, Katy, who looks just like you,’ and I’m like, ‘Who is this Katy?’”

Eventually, Deschanel and Perry met up in person and according to the actor, she had no hard feelings toward the singer’s antics.

“When I met you I was so relieved, because you’re so pretty,” Deschanel said. “You never know when people say you look like somebody, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s gorgeous. Thank you.’”

Zooey Deschanel appears in Katy Perry’s new music video

Though it’s been years since Perry’s pretended to be Deschanel, there are still some people, even extraterrestrial creatures, who get them mixed up.

In the singer’s newest music video, “Not the End of the World,” blue-skinned aliens abduct Deschanel thinking she’s Perry, whom they wish to rescue before our exhausted planet comes to its untimely demise.

RELATED: Katy Perry Is Related to This Oscar-Nominated Director

Despite her claims of a misunderstanding, no one believed the New Girl star. Ever the quick thinker, she plays along with the aliens, trying on Teenage Dream-era costumes and props in hopes that she and her fellow space travelers can save Earth.

Deschanel eventually manages to save the world by pulling the plug on the world’s internet and celebrates the victory by performing Perry’s “Not The End of the World” to the enthusiastic extraterrestrials.

Many loved the video and its hilarious concept. Even Perry’s former rival, Taylor Swift, was a fan of the project, tweeting “THIS IS GENIUS,” along with a GIF of Deschanel smiling and waving her arms.

Are Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel friends?

With the way Perry and Deschanel conversed on Instagram Live, it certainly appears that the two consider each other friends or at least acquaintances.

Though they might not be hanging out together anytime soon due to their respective careers and motherhood, we wouldn’t be surprised if they touched base with each other over the phone or on social media every once in a while.

Who knows, this could be the beginning of a beautiful and long-standing friendship!