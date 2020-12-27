Amitabh Bachchan gets nostalgic and shares a post that Abhishek Bachchan had shared two years back

Amitabh Bachchan makes sure that he always gives netizens an update on his life and indulges with his fans. Yesterday he shared a post where he points some striking resemblance between three generations of the Bachchan clan where they are seen in a turbaned look.



Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage of his maternal grandfather Khazan Singh Suri, himself from one of his films and the picture also sees Abhishek Bachchan from Manmarziyaan. Big B tweeted the click saying, ‘Nana.. pota… par pota.’ Talking about the resemblance between three generations of his family, the superstar gets nostalgic with this post.

T 3795 – CORRECTION :

Nana .. naati .. par naati

or as they would say

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 27, 2020



This is the post which Abhishek Bachchan had shared two years back when Manmarziyaan was up for release. Looks like Big B is truly in love with this picture and has decided to share it now from his profile and get nostalgic about it.

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Brahmastra and in a film alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He will also start shooting for Ajay Devgn’s next directorial Mayday where he will share the screen with Ajay Devgn.