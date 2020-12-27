Alibaba Group increases share repurchase programme to $10 billion By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: Alibaba’s 11.11 Singles’ Day global shopping festival

() – Alibaba (NYSE:) Group Holding Ltd said on Sunday its board has authorized an increase in the company’s share repurchase programme to $10 billion from $6 billion.

“This Share Repurchase Program will be effective for a two-year period through the end of 2022,” Alibaba said in a statement https://bwnews.pr/38IF0r7 late on Sunday.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR