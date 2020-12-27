Alibaba Group increases share repurchase programme to $10 billion By

© . FILE PHOTO: Alibaba’s 11.11 Singles’ Day global shopping festival
() – Alibaba (NYSE:) Group Holding Ltd said on Sunday its board has authorized an increase in the company’s share repurchase programme to $10 billion from $6 billion.
“This Share Repurchase Program will be effective for a two-year period through the end of 2022,” Alibaba said in a statement https://bwnews.pr/38IF0r7 late on Sunday.
