After promoting Bitcoin merch discount, Mark Cuban praises BTC monetary policy By Cointelegraph

After promoting Bitcoin merch discount, Mark Cuban praises BTC monetary policy
During a Christmas rally that has pushed the all time high mark ever higher, a pair of recent tweets indicate that a former critic of the digital currency is continuing to take steps towards a full-blown hodler conversion: billionaire investor and owner of the Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban.
The Tweet came on December 23rd, when Cuban announced that fans buying Mavericks gear would receive a 25% discount when they used Bitcoin to make their purchase. Oddly enough, however, the report Cuban linked to instead said that purchasers who buy more than $150 worth of gear using Bitcoin would receive a $25 gift card, and did not mention a 25% discount:
