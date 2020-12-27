Actor Tyler Lepley Address Rumors Of Secret Gay Relationship w/ Tyler Perry

Actor Tyler Lepley was forced to clears up rumors swirling on social media, that he and producer Tyler Perry were in a gay relationship, has learned.

During an interview on Angela Yee’s Lip Service, the P-Valley star was asked about his sexuality. Tyler claim that he is extremely private about his romantic life and many of his fans assuming he was gay.

“I remember when I first started I was seeing it here and there. For whatever reason people were associating it on my first show,” he said. “I came out on my first Tyler Perry show. For whatever reason, he gets the rep like that, and I know Tyler he’s not gay. I was seeing it around him and all of a sudden it was rubbing off on me and people felt like I was gay or something like that.”

So what do you think, is he gay? And what about his comments on Tyler . . . do you believe THOSE??

Watch: