A Photo of Kylie Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner Is Making Some People ‘Uncomfortable’

You would be hard-pressed to find a family that’s more famous than the Kardashian/Jenner clan. A reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians launched everyone into fame. Today, people all over the world are as familiar with the Kardashian/Jenner clan as they are with Great Britain’s royal family.

Fans love analyzing every single tweet, video, and photo the family reveals. A recent holiday photo of Caitlyn and Kylie Jenner recently triggered a fresh wave of comments and opinions. Some fans thought it was a lovely photo. Other fans hated it.

Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner and Kylie Jenner pose for a photo | Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

How Kylie Jenner originally reacted to Caitlyn Jenner

According to legend, cameras were there the first time Kylie met Caitlyn. Cameras were rolling when the pair first came face-to-face. Anyone who watched the show, I Am Cait, saw the first time Kylie laid eyes on Caitlyn and knows that Kylie was calm, cool, and collected during the historic moment, according to PerezHilton.com.

The cameras continued to roll while Kylie helped Caitlyn update her look with some cute teal hair extensions. It was a touching episode.

Obviously, when a parent goes through a gender reassignment surgery, their child knows what is going on and has plenty of time to get used to the idea of the big reveal. It wasn’t like Kylie was caught completely off-guard when she met Caitlyn.

The first time Kylie learned that her father wasn’t completely happy and was considering becoming Caitlyn was a mistake. At that point, Bruce was keeping Caitlyn a secret from his daughters.

Kylie accidentally recorded an incident where Bruce was wearing women’s clothing. She’d left a computer on with the hopes of proving that her sister was sneaking into her room and stealing clothes. According to an article published in The Mirror, the girls showed the footage to their mother but didn’t fully understand what they’d seen.

Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Caitlyn Jenner

Like most parent/child relationships, Kylie and Caitlyn have experienced ups and downs. While it’s impossible to know what happens behind closed doors, for all intents and purposes it appears the pair remain close.

According to Cosmopolitan, Kylie and Caitlyn are quite close. Kylie and her sister Kendall even put a surprise welcome home party together for Caitlyn when she returned from the reality show, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!.

One of the interesting things about Kylie and Caitlyn’s relationship is that Kylie calls Caitlyn “dad.”

The story behind the photo that is making fans uncomfortable

For the most part, fans love seeing photos of Caitlyn and Kylie Jenner together, but a recent Instagram photo has made some people uncomfortable. The interesting thing about the photo is that while several people have said they don’t like it, when you read through the comments posted to Reddit, people had several different reasons for hating the photo.

Some felt that the pose was too stiff and unnatural. Others disliked Caitlyn’s choice of clothing. A few people felt that Facetune, a photo editing program that helps edit cell phone selfies had been applied to the image.

If nothing else, the reaction to the photo proves that reality television fans still love sharing their opinions about the actions of the Kardashian/Jenner clan.