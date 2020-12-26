XRP Tumbles 20% In Bearish Trade By .com

XRP Tumbles 20% In Bearish Trade



.com – was trading at $0.29811 by 04:31 (09:31 GMT) on the .com Index on Saturday, down 20.36% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since December 23.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $13.85175B, or 2.07% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.29562 to $0.32293 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 46.68%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $14.14288B or 7.34% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.2152 to $0.5864 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 90.94% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $24,762.6 on the .com Index, up 3.36% on the day.

was trading at $622.21 on the .com Index, a loss of 0.19%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $461.14140B or 68.93% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $71.08156B or 10.63% of the total cryptocurrency market value.