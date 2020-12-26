XRP price just surged 40% in a surprise relief rally — Here’s why By Cointelegraph

XRP price just surged 40% in a surprise relief rally — Here’s why
price spiked by 40% in the past 24 hours, recording a 52% gain at the day’s peak. Behind the surprising rally was a big short squeeze that caused massive volatility within hours.
It is evident that the upsurge was driven by a short squeeze across futures exchanges because of the speed of the rally.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.