XRP falls 21% in bearish trade by .com

.com – It was trading at $ 0.29562 as of 04:30 (09:30 GMT) Saturday on the .com Index, which represents a daily decline of 21.38%. It was the biggest one-day percentage loss since December 23.

The downward move pushed XRP’s market cap to $ 13.85175B, or 2.07% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest level, XRP’s market cap was $ 31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $ 0.29562 to $ 0.32293 in the previous twenty-four hours.

In the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in its value as it lost 46.68%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours as of this writing was $ 14.14288B or 7.34% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $ 0.2152 to $ 0.5864 in the last 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 91.01% from its all-time high of $ 3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

The latest was $ 24,755.1 on the .com Index, up 3.28% on the day.

It was trading at $ 622.00 on the .com Index, a loss of 0.22%.

The market capitalization of Bitcoin was $ 461.14140B or 68.93% of the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies, while the market capitalization of Ethereum totaled $ 71.08156B or 10.63% of the total market value of cryptocurrencies.