Xiaomi Foldable Phone: Xiaomi may launch three foldable phones in 2021: Report – Mobiles News

Smartphone brand Xiaomi is tipped to launch foldable phones in 2021. According to a tweet by Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), the company may launch as many as three foldable phones next year. The tweet says that Xiaomi foldable phones will have three different design types: out-folding, in-folding and clamshell.

Young further explains that Xiaomi’s out-folding phone will be similar to the Huawei Mate X. It will have a larger screen than the company’s in-folding phone. One may expect an 8-inch screen with Xiaomi’s out-folding mobile.

“So the next foldable to hit the market will likely be from Xiaomi who is expected to have 3 foldables in the market in 2021. They will actually have all 3 types. The first will be outfolding, the second will be in-folding and the third will be clamshell,” posted Ross Young on Twitter.

So the next foldable to hit the market will likely be from Xiaomi who is expected to have 3 foldables in the market… https://t.co/h0eWjuGDv3 — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) 1608823240000

This is not the first time a report about Xiaomi’s foldable phone has appeared online. A previous report earlier this year said that the smartphone maker has placed orders for foldable OLED panels with Samsung Display and LG display. The foldable phone, as per the report, was suggested to feature a clamshell design.

Young in another tweet has suggested that Samsung may launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 phone in 2021 with a smaller display than the predecessor Galaxy Fold 2. He said that the phone’s main display will be 7.55-inch, while the cover will have a 6.21-inch long display.