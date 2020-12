Wrestler Jon Huber, known as “Mr. Brodie Lee” and “Luke Harper” in the ring, died on Saturday at the age of 41 from a non-COVID related lung issue, his wife announced.

Huber wrestled in WWE under the “Luke Harper” name and later “Harper,” from 2012-2019. He was most recently with AEW as Mr. Brodie Lee.

His wife Amanda shared the following heartbreaking statement on Instagram.