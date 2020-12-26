Would A ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot Ruin The Magic Of The Original Series?

A Sex and the City limited reboot is rumored to be coming to HBO Max. The cast hasn’t been confirmed, but it appears as though Kim Cattrall, who has famously feuded with her castmate, Sarah Jessica Parker, won’t be returning. Even if Cattrall had agreed to reprise her role as Samantha Jones, not all fans are here for the proposed reboot. Some worry that a reboot of the classic HBO series could ruin its magic. The concerns are valid when you consider how poorly Sex and the City 2, a second movie based on the series, was received.

Sarah Jessica Parker has been vocal about her desires to return to the show that made her a household name

While not everyone is on board with the reboot, it certainly has one massive supporter. Parker has spoken openly about her desire to revisit the series in some capacity. She was set to do just that with a third Sex and the City movie, but it was axed days before preproduction was set to begin. The scrapped third movie didn’t completely sour Parker on the project, though.

In 2019, Parker visited Entertainment Tonight and was open about how she would be willing to reprise her role as Carrie Bradshaw. She stopped short of calling it a complete reboot, though. Parker’s 2019 comments appear to be in-line with what HBO Max has planned. The limited-run series would be more of a revisit than a total reboot of the show.

Not Much is known about the rumored reboot

So far, news about the reboot is extremely limited. On Dec. 23, reported that HBO Max was ready to go forward with several reboots, including Sex and the City. Beyond that, little else is known. The publication didn’t reveal a proposed storyline. A timeline for the series to return to the airwaves has not been released, either.

One thing that is for certain, though. Cattrall is extremely unlikely to return. The famed actor has been vocal about having no desire to return to Sex and the City, alleging she’s moved past her character long ago. According to Vanity Fair, she’s expressed an interest in seeing a different actor take on the role. Still, there is no official word on how the team will deal with Samantha’s absence or if they will have to deal with it at all.

Would a Sex and the City reboot ruin the magic of the series?

Whether Cattrall puts on her Manolos for one more project or she doesn’t, some fans worry that a reboot of the series could destroy the magic of its original run. Sex and the City was innovative when it first aired. The show is considered the first female-focused series that showed women speaking openly about sex and dating on television. For all of its good qualities, Sex and the City was problematic in many ways, and several key elements haven’t exactly aged well.

The first film adaptation, Sex and the City: The Movie, was well-received, but the sequel bombed, especially with loyal fans of the show. It seemed clear that there was no story left to tell. The four main characters had settled into their respective lives. Reddit users note a reboot could destroy the original series’s magic by ripping open seemingly settled storylines to get a fresh run of episodes.