Working as a freelance writer can be one of the best recession-proof jobs

Article content

This article was created by StackCommerce. Although Postmedia may charge a commission on sales through the links on this page, the brands mentioned do not pay us.

The past year has been a disaster from job losses to business closings and it could get worse. The federal government is even imploring Canadians to create an emergency fund. But that’s not a cause for panic. If you focus on agility and flexibility in today’s job market, you could ensure financial security and gains in 2021 and beyond.

One of the fastest growing sectors in today’s global business landscape is freelance writing. More companies are looking to reduce their overheads and, in turn, outsource a large portion of their staff. The digital age is redefining the way stakeholders do business.

Most of the internal teams are smaller than in previous years. For example, content marketers tend to work in a team of one to three people: usually a writer, an SMM manager, and an SEO manager. Due to a lack of resources, 40 percent of companies now have to outsource content creation as the need for content marketing grows.