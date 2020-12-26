Win the M1 Mac mini from MacStadium [Giveaway]

9to5Rewards and MacStadium are teaming up to give away the new M1 Mac mini from Apple. For the next two weeks readers will have the chance to bring home the newest Mac mini, and take advantage of our exclusive discount on MacStadium services. Head below to enter, and remember to follow the submission requirements on the form for your best chance to win.

MacStadium specializes in providing custom cloud services, and offers users an array of solutions for Mac private clouds. MacStadium is widely known in the space, in part to a variety of applications for iOS/Mac development, remote servers, and other workloads that require macOS. With MacStadium, users can configure Mac servers with nine major versions of macOS, and also benefit financially from a dedicated host at MacStadium – which is 5x less expensive than some of the alternative options (AWS, etc..)

Readers can buy individual machines online, or contact MacStadium to set up a custom private cloud environment with M1 Mac minis. Apple’s new M1 minis are specially priced from MacStadium, starting at $99/month. MacStadium also has something for users not ready to upgrade to Apple Silicon. Use promo code for half-off the first two months of a Gen 3 or 4 (Intel) mini.

For your chance to win Apple’s Mac mini (M1), enter your name and email below (one submission per email address) to sign up for MacStadium and ’s newsletters. Be sure to follow MacStadium on Facebook & Twitter for the latest updates. Entries for the M1 Mac mini giveaway are open until January 15th, 2021. Open to readers in US and Canada only. If you are viewing this on mobile and don’t see the option to enter, click here.

