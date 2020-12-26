Will there be a Wonder Woman 3?

Wonder Woman 1984 reunited star Gal Gadot with most-popular-director-on-the-playground Patty Jenkins, who’s been struggling to field all the top-tier film offers pouring in since the success of the first film starring everyone’s favorite Themysciran princess. She’s already in pre-production on Cleopatra, a historical drama that also happens to star Gadot as the titular Bronze Age sex symbol, and Rogue Squadron, a new Star Wars feature recently announced at Disney’s Investor Day that will reportedly feature no members of the saturated Skywalker clan.

All that adds up to a busy few years for Jenkins, and with a major project at rival studio Disney already on the books, she’s apparently rethinking her relationship with Warner Bros.. When asked directly about whether or not she would consider returning for Wonder Woman 3, Jenkins voiced some reservations after a protracted dispute over pay equity and a decision to pivot the release strategy toward streaming that left her “shocked.”

“I’ll tell you, some studio’s going to go back to the traditional model and cause tremendous upheaval in the industry,” Jenkins said of a potential future in which savvy studios turn away from the release strategy pioneered by Warner on Wonder Woman 1984. “Every great filmmaker is going to go work there. And the studios that make this radical change … particularly without consulting the artists, will end up with a very empty slate of quality filmmakers working there.”

Jenkins is trying to be diplomatic here, but it sounds like the director’s none too pleased with the abrupt change in release strategy on her last Warner Bros. film. Don’t be surprised if her prediction comes to pass, and top directors start avoiding studios with a track record of violating the window of traditional theatrical release.