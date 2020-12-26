Why BLACKPINK Fans Say Jennie Is the ‘Queen of Chanel’

She’s a rapper, dancer, and member of the award-winning K-pop group, BLACKPINK. Jennie also shares her love for fashion on social media. Aside from her work with BLACKPINK, Jennie is known as the “Queen of Chanel,” becoming a brand ambassador for the luxury fashion house.

Here’s what we know about this stylish K-pop idol and why she wears this brand often.

Jennie is 1 of the rappers in BLACKPINK

She’s the artist behind the song “Solo.” Jennie is a rapper and dancer, as well as a member of the award-winning K-pop group, BLACKPINK. This K-pop idol performs alongside Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo for BLACKPINK song, including their recent release “How You Like That.”

Together, they collaborated with artists like Lady Gaga, (“Sour Candy,”) and Selena Gomez, (“Ice Cream.”) They also created a documentary, which is now available for streaming on Netflix, titled BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky.

Outside of their music-related projects, these artists also branched out to work with fashion brands. That includes Jennie Kim, who is a brand ambassador for Chanel and the fan-dubbed “Human Chanel.”

Jennie from BLACKPINK is the unofficial/official ‘Queen of Chanel’

She’s a rapper and a talented dancer, but some fans also consider Jennie the “Queen of Chanel.” That’s mostly thanks to the position she earned as a brand ambassador for the luxury fashion company.

“Chanel aims for modernity,” a Chanel Korea spokesperson said. “Young and trendy millennials are our target customers… We are very interested in stylish K-pop stars. Jennie’s loyalty to the brand as well as her trendy style matches well with Chanel’s image.”

In 2020, Chanel started using Jennie in global advertisements for their spring and summer collection. She’s since been seen on Instagram sporting different outfits for the brand, even attending in-person events when she’s not touring with the other BLACKPINK members.

“Ever since I was little, styling myself was my hobby,” Jennie said, according to one article from Soompi. “That’s why I’m thankful and amazed that lots of people are interested in my [fashion] preferences.”

Each of the BLACKPINK members are ambassadors for high-end brands

Aside from their music, each of the BLACKPINK members branched off to work in the fashion world. All four members each have their own endorsement deals and sponsorships with four different high-end luxury brands.

Jisoo is a global ambassador for Dior, while Jennie is Chanel’s global ambassador. Rosé is an ambassador for Saint Laurent, (also known as YSL,) and Lisa is an ambassador for Celine. Each of them appeared on red carpet and at fashion shows across the globe.

Fans can catch up with Rosé, Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo on social media. Music by BLACKPINK, including their recently released single with Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream,” is available on most major streaming platforms.