White Rapper Iggy Azalea Accused Of Calling Fan A ‘N**GER’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Female rapper Iggy Azalea is under fire today, for allegedly calling a fan of hers a n**ger, has learned. The fan posted a screenshot showing an alleged conversation between Iggy and himself, where she allegedly used the racist slur.

